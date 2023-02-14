Indiana welcomes the first day of spring in 34 days. With the changing season, Hoosiers can count on a return of daffodils, thunderstorms and miles of orange cones on our highways.
The cones often are the only things separating fast-moving, two-ton vehicles from road construction crews. The workers’ very lives are dependent upon attentive driving, but what motorists might not realize is they’re more at risk of injury and death than road workers.
Now the Indiana General Assembly is looking at installing work zone cameras in order to curb speeding. Previous attempts have failed, but this year might be different.
The Federal Highway Administration says speeding is one of the primary causes of work zone crashes. On Feb. 6, the Indiana House passed a bill to start a pilot program using speed cameras in work zones to ensure motorists slow down or risk getting ticketed.
According to the Indiana State Police’s ARIES database, there were 6,352 work zone accidents last year. That’s up from 2,877 in 2020 and 5,461 in 2019.
Pennsylvania began using work zone cameras in 2020. In the nine months the cameras were in operation that year, law enforcement recorded more than 219,000 work zone violations and $1.7 million in fines, WTAE-TV Pittsburgh reported in October 2021.
The Pennsylvania law is similar to Indiana House Bill 1015. Authored by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, speed cameras would catch motorists traveling 11 mph or more over the limit in work zones while workers are present.
The cameras would take pictures of the driver’s license plate, then mail a fine – a warning for the first offense, a $75 ticket for the second and a $150 ticket for the third. Only four cameras could be used statewide during the pilot program.
Pennsylvania motorists got the message three years ago. Western Pennsylvania transportation officials reported 72,000 work zone violations in March 2020, but that number fell to 34,000 by September of that year.
Pressel attributed previous failures to a resistance in the use of technology by law enforcement, he told the Indianapolis Star. His bill stipulates that photos taken of license plates not be used to prosecute any offenses other than speeding.
There’s no reason to believe a speed camera pilot program wouldn’t reduce speeding violations in Indiana work zones. Such a bill with success in making work zones safer for construction workers and motorists deserves Senate approval and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signature.