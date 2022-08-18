The anecdotal-driven preconception is that the members of Gen Z are disengaged brats with a crippling dependency on technology.
The fallacious generalizations about the 68 million people born between 1998 and 2012 fail to recognize the ways – both traditional and novel – that those in this generation participate in their communities, according to New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice.
One way some Fort Wayne youth choose to participate is through the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council. An applicant must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore, junior or senior for the 2022-23 school year.
Karen L. Richards, community liaison for special programs for the mayor’s office, already is interviewing high school students for this school year’s cohort, but she’s accepting applications through Monday. The program begins in September.
In its 15th year, the council is a service-learning group typically composed of 18 to 23 high school students who provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government. The students are connected with community leaders and are urged to improve the community through engaging with local government and service projects.
A recent example of a student-driven initiative was the Peace of Mind and Body symposium, a mental health awareness event at Indiana Tech in April. The seminar brought together 240 students from grades 10 through 12 to learn about mental health issues through speakers and professionally led breakout sessions. Some factors that affect mental health include diversity, food insecurity and climate – the latter being a significant driver of youth engagement, according to the Brennan Center.
For the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council, thinking globally but acting locally is not just an aphorism.
“I tell them ‘You can be the difference,’ ” said Richards, who has served as the program’s adviser for 11 years. In 2020, she was named adviser of the year by Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, the state’s advocacy organization for municipal government.
Richards is looking for students who can dedicate two Tuesdays a month to the program, as well as a willingness to work well with a group. As for the interview process, this is the first step into not just the program, but a chance to hone a life-long skill – promoting oneself.
“Really, we interview each other,” said Richards. “I tell them that this is a process they’ll do many times in life from school, career and jobs, and even boards.”
In a 2019 Five Questions, Brittany Bowers, then a student at East Allen University and Vincennes College, offered a clear-eyed view of what she learned during her time with the council, which she warned is labor intensive.
“The biggest takeaway … has been that government is both a tedious process and a team effort,” she said. “The necessity for coordination, collaboration and communication – as cliched as it is – becomes more apparent when it’s two days before an event that MYEC put together and it’s important that it goes off without a hitch. … It can be hard to juggle different personalities, goals and communications, but doing so is the key to MYEC, or government on any level, for that matter.”
Wise words. It’s that kind of thinking and motivation that moves a generation from agitation to action.