The phrase “Better living through chemistry” is a play on a trademarked claim by DuPont Corp. touting the wonders of science.
And per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were once the 20th-century epitome of that ideal, chemical coatings allowing everyday items to resist everything from water to grease. PFAS chemicals in foam were ideal in extinguishing blazes caused by petroleum, lubricants and solvents.
Unfortunately, synthesized substances, also known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down, came at the expense of our health. PFAS are a large group of artificial compounds that potentially harm human health and the environment, seeping into soil and water.
After years of study – and an excessive amount of hemming and hawing, according to its critics – the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed Wednesday curtailing several toxic compounds from drinking water. The Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies has asked the EPA to extend its public commenting period to 90 days because of the price tag.
According to Bloomberg Law, the EPA estimates that its new rule costs between $772 million and $1.2 billion. On the other hand, the benefits range from $908 million to $1.2 billion, Bloomberg reported. In February, the EPA announced the availability of $2 billion from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants such as PFAS.
While in agreement with the science and the need to safeguard drinking water, the association said there is a need for more funds to address the PFAS problem.
“Our primary concern is providing safe, affordable drinking water, so we encourage more federal support to prevent these costs from falling to ratepayers,” Brian Redder, the association’s regulatory and scientific affairs manager, told Engineering News-Record earlier this week.
In the same story, the Sierra Club’s senior toxic policy adviser, Sonya Lunder, told Engineering News-Record that polluting industries, not the public, must pay the full cost of removing forever chemicals from the environment, which seems like a wise and just idea given the prevalence of PFAS in our lives.
A 2020 study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters estimates that more than 200 million Americans could have PFAS in their drinking water at a higher concentration than recommended by researchers.
“Very low doses of PFAS chemicals in drinking water have been linked to suppression of the immune system and are associated with an elevated risk of cancer and reproductive and developmental harms, among other serious health concerns,” reported the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit whose scientists authored the PFAS study.
Last summer, the Indiana Department of Environmental Protection’s PFAS test of 59 water utilities serving between 3,330 and 10,000 people found 10 utilities in northern and southern Indiana, including the North Manchester Water Department, where samples were higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s advised levels.
Although unsurprised, it still taxes our patience that the Indiana House did not even hear a bill establishing PFAS containment levels for Indiana, something proposed or adopted by 10 other states, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois. To its credit, Indiana has been at the forefront regarding forever chemicals and firefighters.
Protecting our first responders is not just noble but a necessity. Yet, given what we’ve learned, doesn’t it make sense to protect all Americans from carcinogens in the most basic need – our drinking water? The price may be steep, but the cost of health care and lives lost is too extreme to ignore.