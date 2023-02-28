Last Thursday, Fort Wayne officials unveiled an ambitious plan to curb homelessness in the city. Two years in the making and bringing together an array of public officials and nonprofit organizations, this plan focuses on housing and prevention.
“Everyone Home: Fort Wayne’s Community Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness” may be the most comprehensive report in recent history, with insights gained from 16 stakeholder interviews, 1,300 community surveys and two focus groups of people with current or recent experience.
Data shared in the report includes the disheartening growth of homelessness in Fort Wayne Community Schools – 945 students for the 2021-22 school year. The 2022 Point-in-Time count, a one-day voluntary survey, showed 31, which illustrates that the one-day PIT assessment cannot adequately portray the scope of the problem.
What we know about children in this predicament is that they are more likely to fall behind in class and are more likely to suffer from poor physical and emotional health. Half of the school-age homeless children experience anxiety, depression or withdrawal compared to 18% of non-homeless children, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.
“The (Everyone Home) plan … presents a strategy for collaborative answers to the tough questions around housing and homelessness,” according to the plan’s executive summary. “We used data-driven approaches combined with the lived experience of our partners to guide our deliberations. After identifying key issues and analyzing the data, we present a series of goals we can achieve combined with an action plan to achieve them.”
Communication and collaboration between stakeholders are key to delivering the best outcome for unsheltered people and families, which is one of the plan’s four goals.
“The public and private systems created to help people in times of need are often patchwork,” according to the report. “The community needs a systematic and multi-faceted approach that engages the entire community – it requires investments from both the public and private sectors, dedicated resources with a focus on proven strategies, and collaboration and coordination across all sectors.”
Permanent housing, according to the report, is the primary and most effective solution to ending homelessness, allowing individuals and families to focus on maintaining a job, getting their kids to school or child care, and improving their health and well-being. Rapid Rehousing helps people with housing vouchers and supportive services to become independent and stably housed by the end of the program.
Another goal is to expand access to homeless emergency response services. Recent Point-in-Time counts only account for a few unsheltered people. The report calls for partnerships “across agencies, government entities, and service providers, as well as the community’s support” in order to increase access to homeless emergency response services.
Finally, the plan seeks to prevent homelessness through humane but cost-effective ideas. This includes assisting at-risk households mediate interactions with landlords, fund reliable transportation, reunify with family members or support systems and create interagency referral networks.
We won’t solve Fort Wayne’s homeless problem this year or this decade. And, thankfully, we aren’t responding as some other communities have by merely sending unsheltered people someplace else.
“Everyone Home” is a promising start. It – and the population it serves – deserves an opportunity to succeed.