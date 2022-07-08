On the scale between loved and loathed, surveys and anecdotes rank lawyers closer to the latter than the former. That is, until you need one to navigate our labyrinthine legal system.
For people facing eviction, sound legal advice at the beginning of the process can not only help find an equitable solution between renters and landlords, but can also keep one away from credit challenges that limit options.
On Tuesday, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and the Indiana Bar Foundation announced a partnership to offer more legal aid to low-income renters facing eviction through a network of organizations providing free legal services. The bar foundation responded to the development authority’s request for proposal and was awarded $13.1 million to enhance the state’s mission of promoting housing stability.
The network assembled to carry out this mission includes the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence Inc., Indiana Legal Services Inc., Indianapolis Legal Aid Society Inc., Legal Aid Corporation of Tippecanoe County, Legal Aid Society of Evansville Inc., Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic and Pro Bono Indiana Inc.
Indiana Legal Services and Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic both have offices in Fort Wayne. Based in Indianapolis, Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic has an office in downtown Fort Wayne at 347 W. Berry St. and serves residents of Allen, DeKalb, Huntington and Noble counties.
Indiana Legal Services’ office is at 919 S. Harrison St. It works with residents in Allen, Adams, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.
This grant comes at an anxious moment in this country’s economic history. Even before inflation began burdening Hoosier household budgets, low-income families were straining to pay rent. This was in part because of the pandemic, but also rising rents.
In 2021, eviction cases accounted for 13.1% of all new civil actions filed in Indiana, ranking behind only collections and small claims, the Indiana Supreme Court reported.
National Equity Atlas found 16% of Hoosier households were behind on rent this spring, based on U.S. Census surveys conducted in March and April.
Statewide weekly eviction filings have trended higher since an early April 2021 low of 639. Last week, there were 1,171 new eviction filings among the state’s 92 counties, although that may be undercounted, according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab.
There is good news, at least locally. In looking at the lab’s numbers, Allen County has had 326 eviction filings since May 29 – down 17% compared to the average year (including pandemic years).
At least part of this can be attributed to the success of Allen Superior Court’s Eviction Diversion Initiative.
On June 1, Allen Superior Court was awarded a $164,040 grant to continue finding holistic ways to solve renter-and-landlord strife.
As a magistrate in Small Claims Court, Chief Judge Jennifer DeGroote told The Journal Gazette in June she’s seen the negative impact of evictions on both families and landlords.
“Oftentimes (nonpayment) is due to a family, who is already struggling financially, experiencing something like a costly car repair or unexpected medical expense that impacts their ability to pay next month’s rent,” she told us then. “What we have learned is many people do not even know there are available resources and services out there to help them.”
Statistically, most people are not going to face an eviction. However, the downstream effects of evictions can be felt in our already-burdened public health and social service systems.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that for the working poor, there is a thin line between making it every month and slipping into poverty. So, spending $13.1 million to help stabilize a housing crisis is an important investment.