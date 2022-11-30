When it comes to tax breaks and increases, it's seemingly all about "who" – who are you, and who do you know.
While corporate shills bend the ears of politicians when it comes to taxation, one policy that would do a world of good for many American families would be to permanently expand the Child Tax Credit, which caused an historic drop in the childhood poverty rate when it was in effect.
Over 1.4 million Hoosier children were affected by the program’s expansion during COVID. Nationally, roughly 65 million children from 40 million families benefited from the enhanced tax credit. This included families with incomes normally too low to qualify.
It would be a monumental mistake for the 117th Congress to even consider a corporate tax break before securing the future for vulnerable children.
The Child Tax Credit was ushered into existence during the 1990s and has been slowly expanded since. And, like so many other programs, the pandemic required bold choices.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 significantly boosted the Child Tax Credit to $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 17. All working families received the full credit up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent.
The Treasury was directed to issue half the expected 2021 tax credit in periodic payments beginning on July 1, 2021. Taxpayers claimed the remaining half when filing their 2021 income tax returns in 2022.
And what happened?
"The child poverty rate fell to a record low in 2021," the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities stated in their October report citing Census Bureau data. The center is as close to a Beltway ally as these children and families have.
"The rate fell by 4.5 percentage points, from 9.7% to 5.2% – the largest year-to-year drop ever. The rate is a record low not only in Census figures that start in 2009 but in analyses of historical data assembled by Columbia University back to 1967."
Consider all of the supply-side economic arguments voiced since 1980. With that in your head, re-read the last paragraph.
More than 90% of the money used by households with incomes under $35,000 went to food, utilities, housing, clothing and education costs, according to a CBPP analysis of Census Bureau data.
In Indiana, more than three-quarters of families making under $50,000 a year used the Child Tax Credit on expenses such as food, rent and utilities or to pay off debt, according to the Indiana Youth Institute. Some families were even able to save money.
“Our public policy choices often discredit low-income families to make good decisions, but this experience told us that people used their money effectively for their families,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute.
Because the money was a supplement, there was no decline in parental employment. But the money – with parents given a choice between monthly or a lump sum – offered families more budgeting elasticity, Blakeman said.
So, what's happened since the one-year expansion ended on Jan. 1?
Child poverty jumped 41% as 3.7 million more children were in poverty than the previous month. And the rate continues to creep up.
Congress would be foolish not to re-establish a successful poverty-reducing program that did more for Americans in one year than all the voodoo-economic hoodoo foisted upon us for nearly a half-century.