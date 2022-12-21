While we sometimes criticize the Indiana General Assembly for legislative inaction, mischief and counter-intuitiveness, we unreservedly praise that body for funding the Nurse-Family Partnership program.
Administered through the Indiana Department of Health, Healthier Moms and Babies and three other organizations around the state have received money to promote healthy pregnancies and early-life care.
Healthier Moms and Babies received $1.1 million from the state’s health department to expand the Nurse-Partnership program into northeast Indiana. On Monday, the department announced the awarding of nearly $10 million from funds set aside through Senate Enrolled Act 2, enacted in early August.
The Nurse-Family Partnership program connects specially educated nurses to visit “young, first-time mothers-to-be” early in their pregnancies and through the child’s second birthday. The state health department said the partnership between nurse and parent includes addressing health and socioeconomic factors that can impact maternal and infant health outcomes.
Although Gov. Eric Holcomb’s initiatives have lowered the number of prenatal and postnatal deaths, Indiana continues to post one of the highest infant mortality rates in the nation.
The state’s infant mortality rate is 6.5 per every 1,000 live births. However, for African Americans, the rate is higher, with 13.2 deaths per 1,000 births in 2020.
Healthier Moms and Babies’ mission is to reduce infant and maternal mortality. The funding will expand programming to 12 northeast Indiana counties: Huntington, Wabash, Adams, Wells, Jay, Whitley, Kosciusko, Noble, DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange, said Paige Wilkins, the organization’s executive director.
“Infant mortality is not only high in Allen County but also high in many counties in our region, including Noble,” Wilkins told The Journal Gazette on Tuesday. “Expanding to counties in northeast Indiana is something we’ve wanted to do for a while because we have to turn away a considerable number of women who don’t live in Allen County. Our Nurse-Family Partnership expansion will allow us to serve an additional 200 women.”
As we celebrate this program extending life-affirming services to women in Indiana, citizens should remember this is a pin-sized light in a cloak of health disparities plaguing rural and urban Hoosiers. Therefore, we back Holcomb’s push toward more funding for public health.
Indiana ranks 48th in public health funding, spending about $55 per Hoosier, while the national average is $91 per person, which is reprehensible and requires political bravery to fix to secure future generations.
That kind of bravery would be parade worthy.