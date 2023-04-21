Dr. Andre Perry, author of “Know Your Price: Valuing Lives & Property in America’s Black Cities,” headlines the 2023 Fair Housing Summit set for April 26 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum conference Center.
Sponsored by the City of Fort Wayne’s Metropolitan Human Relations Commission and Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services, the summit runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Breakfast and lunch is provided and there is no charge for the event.
Perry is a nationally known and respected commentator on race, structural inequality, education, and economic inclusion. His recent scholarship at the Brookings Institution has analyzed Black-majority cities and institutions in America, focusing on valuable assets worthy of increased investment.
For more information go to fortwaynemetro.org/fhevent