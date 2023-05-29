Always I remember the cemeteries, on this day when we pause to honor the ones who never came back. They are in France, the cemeteries, and too much forgotten as their war is too much forgotten, in this time seemingly without history.
They are the American cemetery at Belleau Wood. They are the American cemetery at Meuse-Argonne. They are the American cemetery at St. Mihiel.
Rows of white crosses stretch away from you in these green gardens, arrayed in perfect and awful symmetry. American boys slumber eternally there, killed by German machine guns or artillery or a horrifying flu pandemic during the last great push of World War I.
They were kids, most of them, from small towns and big cities and country farms. Most of them had no clue what they were in for when they boarded the troopships to go Over There. Some never would know, killed before they’d barely seen anything. One second they were filing into a trench complex built and then abandoned by the French or British; the next, oblivion. And then a name on a white cross in a green place far from home.
Or, not a cross. Because that happened, too. I’m reminded of this because a few years ago, in honor of Memorial Day weekend, the Fort Wayne TinCaps unveiled a chair and a plaque at Parkview Field. Unlike the other chairs in the ’View, this one was not green, but black. And no one would ever sit in it. The accompanying plaque explained: The black chair was symbolic of all the Americans who were either POWs or MIAs and who not only never came home but simply vanished. According to the plaque, there have been 92,000 of those since the Great War.
And suddenly I’m right back in France, at a country crossroads on a sun-washed summer day, standing in the cool dimness of the marble memorial at the St. Mihiel American Cemetery. The cemetery, comprising more than 4,000 of those white crosses, lies in lush farmland just outside the village of Thiaucourt, in the middle of the old St. Mihiel salient.
In 1918, in their first large-scale action of the war, American military forces reduced the salient, at great cost. Here inside the marble chamber, the cost hits home. On one wall is an immense plaque of polished black stone, stretching almost from floor to ceiling. On it, name upon name is etched in gold. They are the American soldiers who simply disappeared without a trace during the six months or so the U.S. was fully engaged.
The names go on forever, every one of them once a living soul with a family and a life and dreams of a future. Every one of them simply gone, so that other living souls could make their own families and lives and futures. Something to think about this day. And on all days.
Ben Smith is a former Journal Gazette columnist who originally posted this on his blog, “And One Thing More.”