Even in the best of childhoods – familial love, friends, nice schools, warm home – the long days and nights of youth can be a difficult passage troubled by internal doubts and external provocations. Now imagine your state legislature has made it worse by enacting a law that renders you invalid.
On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered Indianapolis Public Schools to allow a fifth-grade transgender girl to rejoin her school’s softball team as litigation continues concerning the legality of Indiana’s ban on transgender females competing in girls’ school sports.
In May, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued Indianapolis Public Schools on behalf of a 10-year-old girl who, based on the new law, would no longer be able to play on her school’s all-girls team, the Associated Press reported. The child and her family are identified by initials in the lawsuit.
A.M. was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at Riley Gender Clinic when she was 6.
U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus- Stinson in Indianapolis issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday on behalf of the girl, finding the 10-year-old “has established that she has a strong likelihood of succeeding on the merits of her claim.”
Tuesday’s ruling is the first battle in a long war against an extremist policy Gov. Eric Holcomb rightly vetoed, remarking the language of the bill falls short in providing a statewide policy for fairness in K-12 sports.
It’s telling that the Indiana High School Athletic Association, which has had a transgender policy in place for more than a decade, openly supported Holcomb’s veto. The organization cited the failure in language to adequately address issues.
Yet, the supermajority overturned the veto rather than stop and consider the possibility that the governor, medical experts and interscholastic sports officials could have a point.
Instead, righteous legislators claimed to be protecting young women by creating a straw-person argument in the guise of a flood of transgendered females trampling their fellow students with their “woke” politics.
This kind of cynical political theater causes more damage than it does good for any athlete, according to Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana.
“When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from school sports, it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students – including trans people – on the basis of sex,” he said in a statement.
Although the courts are set up to determine the constitutionality of laws – sometimes righting the sincere, but no less wrong-headed efforts of legislators – citizens need to consider the truth. Gender dysphoria is not a scam, but a very real, emotionally and physiologically painful place for some people, as Magnus-Stinson points out in her preliminary injunction.
“Gender dysphoria has caused A.M. to be suicidal, depressed, anxious, angry about her body, and afraid that she will not be able to be a girl,” the order details.
“A.M. has been receiving care at the Gender Health Clinic at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis since 2018. Since August 2021, she has been taking a puberty blocker, Leuprorelin, to prevent her from going through puberty. A.M. is not experiencing any of the physiological changes that an adolescent male would experience during puberty.”
The cruelty in this is that political leaders find a wedge issue, play it to an illogical extreme then move on to the next fear-stirring culture war strawman.
Meanwhile, a young person struggles to find a place in a world where some find her trauma baffling and self-imposed.
Children can be cruel to one another, but in the case of Indiana’s callous transgender ban, elected adults were worse because they ought to know better. Hopefully, an adult judge will demand they reconsider.