It’s no secret Indiana is facing a teacher shortage, with nearly 1,800 vacancies statewide. Many of those vacancies are in STEM-related subjects. To address the shortage and encourage more teachers to enter or stay in the profession, state leaders have implemented multiple strategies, from additional funding for K-12 schools to increase teacher salaries to financial incentives for career-changers entering teaching.
While certainly positive steps, they will only take us so far. If we’re going to address the gap holistically, we need to go further. That includes embracing a short-term commitment to teaching as a laudable pathway, much like we do with the military, AmeriCorps or the Peace Corps, and promoting shorter tenures as a viable option for some prospective teachers. This requires accepting that some turnover in a high-demand, essential profession can be tolerated, so long as short-term teachers deliver positive outcomes for students.
This reframing is not meant to minimize the commendable work of long-term educators, who play an irreplaceable role in the teaching profession and serve as pillars of our education system. Rather, it’s a pragmatic acceptance that to meet our critical teaching need, our expectations of teachers’ commitments to the field and their education requirements must change alongside broader workforce shifts.
Consider that over the last decade, American workers’ average job tenure has decreased by 11%, from 4.6 years to 4.1 years. More than 47 million Americans left their jobs in 2021 during the “Great Resignation,” and more than half (53%) who left their jobs switched careers.
Those skeptical of a short-term commitment for teachers might rightfully raise concerns that less experienced teachers or those without an education degree will not serve students well. Evidence from a new study of Teach For America Indianapolis helps allay those concerns. The study was conducted by RAND and commissioned by the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, which has provided grant funding to Teach For America Indianapolis.
Teach For America (TFA) started three decades ago as a means of attracting more talent into high-needs schools. TFA teachers are required to make a two-year commitment to the classroom and are provided with intensive training. The program has been in Indianapolis since 2008, and TFA Indianapolis teachers serve larger percentages of students from low-income households, as well as more students of color, than non-TFA peers.
TFA Indianapolis teachers tend to be more racially and ethnically diverse than non-TFA teachers, which is important since increasing teacher diversity has proven to be an effective strategy for improving academic performance among all students. Further, TFA Indy teachers are more likely than non-TFA teachers to teach STEM subjects, allowing them to fill positions that are otherwise difficult to staff.
The study of TFA Indianapolis shows their teachers leave the classroom at much higher rates than their non-TFA counterparts. At year three of teaching, there’s a gap of 24 percentage points in retention rates between TFA and non-TFA teachers, even when adjusted for school conditions.
However, more importantly, the same study also showsstudent performance improves more with TFA Indianapolis teachers compared with non-TFA teachers, even when the TFA teachers did not have an education degree. On average, the TFA impact is equivalent to an additional 2 percentile-point improvement in math and an additional 1 percentile-point improvement in English language arts when compared to non-TFA teachers.
Researchers found larger gains at schools with five or more TFA teachers at the same school, with the most significant being an additional 5 percentile-point gain in math when compared to non-TFA teachers. The study also finds the positive impact of TFA teachers more than offsets the negative impact on student test scores associated with their higher turnover rates.
Even with these strong results, it’s clear TFA – or other short-term service programs – should not be the only model for teacher recruitment. Rather, TFA should be considered as one of a variety of reliable pathways for bringing more great teachers into classrooms.
The current teacher shortage, especially in critical STEM subjects, requires new ways of thinking. Considering the acute workforce shortage in a profession as critical as teaching, it’s important to be open to approaches that have proven to be a net positive for students.
Claire Fiddian-Green is president and CEO of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation. Previously, she held education leadership roles within Indiana state government and served as president of The Mind Trust. She wrote this for Indiana Capital Chronicle.