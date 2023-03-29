Senate Enrolled Act 167 is a bill we doubt will cause Gov. Eric Holcomb a moment’s thought beyond his inner voice saying, “OK, but maybe we should’ve done this years ago.”
Authored by state Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, SEA 167 requires all Indiana students, with exceptions, to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid before April 15 of their senior year.
The obligations associated with this bill, which would go into effect for the class of 2024, make sense for everybody involved. Indiana would join eight other states with a similar requirement.
“Every year, thousands of dollars go unclaimed by Indiana students because they do not apply for or know about the FAFSA and the educational opportunities it can assist with,” Leising said in a news release after the bill overwhelmingly passed the House. “I hope SEA 167 helps all students see what postsecondary schooling options are available to them.”
FAFSA takes less than an hour to fill out, according to studentaid.gov. And there are groups that aid in filling out forms at events such as College Goal Sunday. The average aid per full-time undergraduate was $10,590 in 2021.
The downstream benefit to Indiana is that it could increase the number of Hoosier high school grads going on to postsecondary education. Since 2015, the state’s college rate has decreased from 65% to 53%.
Our lack of degree attainment is even more startling. Just 38% of Hoosiers age 25 and older have an associate degree or higher compared to 44% nationally, according to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2021.
The National College Attainment Network ranked Indiana 35th in the nation for FAFSA completion, with about 46% of last year’s high school seniors completing the form.
Yet, the impact of spending time on FAFSA is evident.
“FAFSA completion is strongly associated with postsecondary enrollment: 92% of seniors who completed the FAFSA enrolled by the November following graduation vs. 51% who did not complete a FAFSA,” according to the NCAN, a Washington-based nonprofit founded in 1995.
Numerous surveys show that potential college-bound students and their families, unfortunately, count themselves out before they’ve even had a chance to see what aid is available. The top reasons students do not submit a FAFSA include fearing the form’s complexity and being debt-adverse.
About $3.75 billion in Pell Grants – need-based awards that need not be repaid – was left on the table nationwide.
In a legislative session marred by disturbing authoritarian measures focused on the bodies and minds of Hoosier youth, Leising’s bill does something to make Indiana competitive in a talent-driven economy.
Sign, Gov. Holcomb. Sign.