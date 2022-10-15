Early voting in Indiana opened Wednesday. And so far, turnout is comparable to that of the 2018 general election, Amy Scrogham, director of elections for Allen County, told The Journal Gazette.
“In 2018 at this time, we had 4,589 (early votes),” she said Thursday. “We currently are at 3,940. We’re about the same or a little below, but no huge increase.”
Some political analysts believe women and issues affecting them, such as abortion, will drive a nationwide spike in turnout for the Nov. 8 general election. But Allen County election officials are skeptical of a local uptick.
On May 2, Politico shared a leaked draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. The court overturned Roe v. Wade and five decades of a constitutional right to the medical procedure seven weeks later.
Based on available voter registration data in 10 states just a month after announcement of the Dobbs decision June 24, a New York Times analysis found 55% of newly registered voters in Kansas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina, Idaho, Alabama, New Mexico and Maine were women, up from just fewer than 50% before the decision was leaked in May.
On its own, that increase means little. New registrations make up a small fraction of the electorate, and the share of registered female voters in those 10 states remains essentially the same.
Voter registration ended Tuesday in Indiana. Allen County Election Board member Barry Schust said Thursday it was business as usual.
“We’re probably going to be close to, I would say, at least 270,000 registered voters, which is going to be a little bit of an increase from the primary and an increase from past years,” he said.
Since most registrations now come to the department electronically, county officials have little idea what issues are motivating local residents to register.
“We don’t have as much personal contact (with potential voters) as we did in prior years,” Schust said. “We don’t necessarily have the face-to-face, one-on-one stop, so it becomes a little more difficult to discern how people are feeling. We don’t get the feedback that maybe you got years ago from the voters as they registered.”