1 What is the mission of Lutheran Life Villages?
A: LLV is an organization created over 90 years ago by a group of Lutheran churches who saw the need to care for older adults. Over the years, we have grown considerably, and our mission is a powerful foundation that gives us our focus: “As an expression of Christ’s love, we serve individuals and their caregivers with compassion and respect for independence, wellness, and spiritual life.”
2 Lutheran Life Villages recently acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a memory care facility. What led to that acquisition?
A: The addition of North Woods Village, now Lutheran Life Villages, The Village at Inverness, increases our ability to provide our community with specialized memory care assisted living services. It also expands our presence in southwest Fort Wayne.
This is our first assisted living memory care community, and it fulfills a need we have recognized in our community for quite some time. Individuals value our faith-based, nonprofit focus.
In addition, like many of the growth steps throughout our history, this too was made possible by the philanthropic gifts given to our organization to support memory care.
3 Are memory care services in high demand in northeast Indiana?
A: We receive regular inquiries from family members struggling to care for loved ones who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
According to the Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 110,000 Hoosiers are living with the disease.
Locally, according to the 2022 Parkview Community Health Needs Assessment, the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in Indiana is expected to increase by 17.4% to 22.6% from 2020 to 2025, and deaths from the disease are trending upward. With the majority of individuals impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia over the age of 65, it is important our organization provide supportive options in our community.
Now, we are able to provide solutions that range from support group programs, independent living with personal assistance services, skilled nursing and assisted living – all with various levels of memory care support.
4 What communities do you serve?
A: Our member congregations span northern Indiana from Fort Wayne to as far west as La Porte and as far south as Lafayette and Kokomo. However, Lutheran Life Villages has four communities in Allen County and one community in Noble County.
The Village at Anthony, The Village at Pine Valley, Piper Trail and The Village at Inverness serve our community in and around Allen County, while The Village at Kendall- ville serves Noble County and the surrounding community.
5 What are some of the most common questions you receive from seniors and family members who are searching for services?
A: We receive all kinds of questions, but the theme revolves around the best way to navigate all of the programs, services and supports available for seniors today. It’s not easy!
Frequently, families are thrust into situations they have not had to navigate in the past. That is when it is important that we have so many different experts available throughout our organization. Whether it’s clinical related answers for a parent who recently had a health incident, or a family member who could benefit from a lifestyle focused on healthy peer relationships and opportunities for positive social, mental, emotional and spiritual health, we have probably heard the question and can find the answer.
Fortunately, with increasing frequency, we see older adults planning for their well-being or the well-being of their spouse/family member. LLV is uniquely positioned to serve our community with a focus on the sustainability of our mission – to serve individuals and their caregivers with compassion and respect for independence, wellness and spiritual life, all as an expression of Christ’s love.
It is a privilege to serve our community!