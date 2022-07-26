To give you an idea of Allen County’s food insecurity crisis, consider that Community Harvest Food Bank distributes about 205,000 pounds of food a week, and that’s a 54% increase over last year.
The food bank ended its fiscal year last month having purchased $680,000 in food – six times more than it spent in 2019.
A recent $101,400 grant from the Indiana Department of Agriculture will help Community Harvest’s customers and its producers, too, said the food bank’s president and CEO, Cameron Cumberland.
“We’ve received this grant in the past, but not at this amount,” she told The Journal Gazette Monday. “We spend it locally to purchase food through local vendors and farmers.”
Announced earlier this month by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the state agriculture department grant is part of a $1 million contribution spread among 11 Indiana food banks that serve all the state’s counties.
Provided by the General Assembly as part of its biennial budget, the distribution amounts were determined using The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TFAP) fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.
This financial assistance comes at a perilous time locally and nationally. The sharp increase in people needing food is a result of a disastrous trifecta of soaring inflation, high gas prices and the end of federal COVID-19 aid.
In May, consumer prices were about 8.6% higher than last year, while food and beverage prices increased by a larger amount, 9.7%, for the same period, reported the nonprofit data mining site USAFacts.
This kind of inflationary carnage that we haven’t seen since the early 1980s will have repercussions on the health of the working poor, according to an analysis published last month by USAFacts looking at the effects of inflation and the pandemic on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Two-thirds of people who receive federal food aid are children, the elderly and people with disabilities. Low-wage workers also receive funds, but they’re most often in jobs that are unstable and susceptible to volatile economic cycles.
“(SNAP) attempts to address malnutrition in the US by providing extra funding to low-income households with the purpose of encouraging healthier diets,” USAFacts surmised. “However, as food prices increase, SNAP benefits lose their purchasing power. If the benefits don’t go as far, it can lead families to make concessions regarding their diets.”
Those concessions – added to the problems associated with food deserts that are geographic areas without adequate access to healthier food options – will mean people will eat what’s available, generally with less nutritional value and commonly viewed as unhealthy. Diabetes, hypertension and obesity debilitate the individual and weaken the community due to lost productivity.
One way for people to help is by attending the food bank’s “One For The Records” gala, set for Friday evening, Sept. 16 at the Parkview Mirro Center. Find more about CHFB.org. But, Cumberland said, volunteers and donations are always welcome and needed to help alleviate hunger in Northeast Indiana.
The legislature did a good thing by making funds available. However, that lawmaking body must consider food insecurity a state security problem. It needs to view food insecurity as part of an entire system that includes economic development, health care and education rather than a self-contained component. Indiana’s bright future requires intelligent compassion.