In the early days of the pandemic, when the leadership of the United States and China were involved in a blame game fueled by careless language, the people of Taizhou, China, took the opposite approach regarding their sister city, Fort Wayne. They sent 20,000 masks, eventually dispersed to emergency service workers and long-term care facilities.
Last March, when Plock, Poland, became an asylum for refugees streaming across the border with Ukraine fleeing Russian tanks and soldiers, its sister city, Fort Wayne, reached out with donations to help ease the burden. Mayor Tom Henry met via Zoom with Plock’s mayor to discuss the situation and the value of solidarity.
A little more than $100,000 has been raised so far, with 100% of the money going specifically to refugees, and STAR Bank waived fees, said Stephanie Jentgen Mack, a Fort Wayne Sister Cities Inc. board member.
“This is about humanity, valuing the humanity of each of us, the human family,” she said Monday when discussing how alliances from the sister cities’ program promoted solidarity during the chaos. (Because of customs duty rates, the submission of items, while appreciated, is too expensive to ship to Plock.)
At a time of increased nationalism worldwide, the Taste of Sister Cities Gala, a fundraiser set for March 25 at the Parkview Mirro Center, is a reminder that citizen diplomats have an even more critical role in developing cultural relationships around the globe. (Tickets are on sale through Sunday.)
The national program for Sister Cities International was created in 1956 by President Dwight Eisenhower to foster citizen diplomacy and create a more peaceful world. Fort Wayne Sister Cities International Inc. was established in 1976 and organized in 1983 as an Indiana 501(c)(3) corporation.
Officially, Fort Wayne Sister Cities “works to promote international understanding between the citizens of Fort Wayne and the citizens of our Sister Cities through the development of relationships fostered by frequent student, civic, artistic and business exchanges.”
When asked for an elevator pitch, Mack offered a more succinct descriptor the board is discussing that rings true: “Promoting peace through global connections.”
Fort Wayne Sister cities has established relationships with Sister Cities in Taizhou and Plock, as well as Takaoka, Japan, and Gera, Germany. In addition, Fort Wayne Sister Cities has a relationship with the Myanmar city of Mawlamyine; the 2021 coup has halted a move toward forming an official sister city.
On Sept. 11, 1956, Eisenhower brought to Washington, D.C., a group of Americans from all walks of life to attend the White House Conference on Citizen Diplomacy. It was the age of the Cold War, H-bomb tests and civil defense drills.
Eisenhower told conferees that he believed two “deeply held” convictions unite people. First, that effective and responsive local government was the “bulwark of freedom.”
“Second is our faith in the great promise of people-to-people and sister city affiliations in helping build the solid structure of world peace,” he said.
From putting on cultural events such as the Cherry Blossom Festival to sponsoring cultural exchange programs and exhibits to bringing together students for a Global Youth Leadership Summit, Fort Wayne Sister Cities has lived up to Eisenhower’s framework for citizen diplomacy.
And citizen diplomacy tastes good, too, which is why the gala continues to be a hit. Main dishes include German Thuringer sausage, Polish hunter’s stew, Chinese sesame orange ginger chicken, Japanese Shoyu Ramen and Myanmar chicken curry.