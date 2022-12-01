U.S. Rep. Jim Banks says he's going to huddle with family and constituents over the holidays to assess a direction to follow should he pursue a possible bid for U.S. Sen. Braun's open Senate seat if Braun is elected governor.
First, denounce the failed former president and the crazy influence crap peddled by extremist conservative PACs and MAGA idiots. Second, start taking care of us in your district. A difference of opinion does not render us as evil! Reason might keep you in office.
Jeff Hamilton
Auburn
In her Nov. 26 letter, Laurie Gray asked how the U.S. could be the only nation not to ratify the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) treaty. Before you approve of this treaty or fall for its lofty, too-good-to-be-true goals, please read its fine print. By signing the treaty, member nations agree that a government social worker can override parental rights in the areas of education, discipline and religion.
If you value your children and nation, run the other way. Instead, do these two things: 1) Contact each of your legislators and let them know who is best-equipped to care for children and 2) support the work of Convention of States, the New Civil Liberties Alliance, the Indiana Policy Review Foundation or a similar organization. They are designed to bring power and decision-making back into state and local control where, according to the original Constitution, they were meant to reside.
Above all, don’t advocate for the UNCRC or do advocacy for organizations that support it; read it.
DIANE JONES
Fort Wayne
I write in response to Dave McFadden’s Nov. 30 piece titled “The Way Ahead for Higher Education.” McFadden, president of Manchester University, expresses a typical vision – if that is the right word – for higher education in the future. Citing such challenges as “the pandemic, a strong job market, high sticker prices, growing student debt and a belief that many good jobs don’t require a college degree,” McFadden asserts that “higher education needs to change, and fast.”
McFadden’s opinion is grossly misguided. He maintains that we need to “put students first.” This is a mere truism. What college or university needs to be told this? Of course we put our students first, but what exactly does this mean for a university? McFadden understands it to mean that we “offer academic programs and experiences” that “prepare our graduates for first jobs that pay well and equip them for long career in rapidly changing times,” and that we best serve our students when we “equip them to serve their employers and communities well.”
This succinctly expresses the utilitarian, anti-intellectual view that has so grievously eroded higher education in the state and in the nation. Career preparation, while certainly important, is not what is central to higher education. The purpose of a college or university education – as any informed academic professional will affirm – is to provide a liberal arts education that is formative of the intellect and transformative of the whole person, making them genuine leaders in public life.
This being the case, it is all the more imperative to preserve the “legacy programs” McFadden so carelessly derides, as it is these programs, e.g., philosophy, history, political science, theology, et al., that serve as institutional reminders of the perennial purpose of the university.
McFadden writes that “only institutions with billion-dollar endowments can afford to be ivory towers.” The truth is that a university must be an ivory tower. For a university to remain true to itself, it must provide universal knowledge, forming within the students a comprehensive and thoughtful worldview informed by its institutional mission. Otherwise, it no longer deserves to be called a university.
John P. Bequette, Ph.D.
Professor of theology
University of Saint Francis
Fort Wayne
I am appalled by the use of the phrase "you guys" on TV and in the newspaper. This is being used by news reporters and seasoned TV hosts. Using "you guys" six-plus times in a two-minute interview is ridiculous. Who edits these shows?
Is this accepted? Did you take an English class or a public speaking class in college? My English teacher would be rolling over in her grave if she heard this. (Maybe you should start using "you gals" or just say "you.")
"You guys" is also being used by waiters, waitress and store clerks. Maybe we could all learn, or relearn, the proper way to talk to people respectfully.
Please drop the "guys" and be sure to use proper English in your reporting. I will be listening and reading to see if this improves.
ELLEN SNYDER
Fort Wayne