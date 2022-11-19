Gen Zers want to be homeowners, but this cohort believes the biggest hurdle is saving money for a down payment.
Keep reading because data nuggets are coming that may surprise you.
The Federal Home Mortgage, Inc. survey showed that Generation Z – about 68 million Americans between 14 and 25 – has a favorable view of homeownership, but it’s dimmed by swollen housing prices, historic inflation and high interest rates.
“Well, cut out brunch and put down the game controller” would be an informed chirp because Gen Zers are taking saving far more seriously than anecdotes and memes let on.
Investment firm BlackRock reports that Gen Z is saving an average of 14% of their income for their retirement, which is 2 percentage points higher than the three preceding cohorts.
In early summer, Bank of America deeply delved into Gen Z’s approach to money. As a cohort, two-thirds of respondents said they’re actively saving for financial goals, while 58% are optimistic about their financial futures.
We now know Gen Z is a formidable voting bloc. Politicians should consider that when it comes to domestic policy.