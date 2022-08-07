On Aug. 2, a Fort Wayne City Council committee overwhelmingly voted to support my resolution to move forward to restore passenger rail service to Fort Wayne. (A final vote by the full council will be held Tuesday.)
The last train left the Baker Street Station in late 1990. Our city has grown substantially since then, and it is time to bring rail service back. Thanks to my City Council colleagues and Mayor Tom Henry’s support, we are moving closer to that goal.
Specifically, my proposal is to urge the Indiana Department of Transportation to work with the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C., for funding to make critical infrastructure upgrades. The improvements would allow both passenger and freight trains to operate on the same line and serve many of our northern Indiana cities.
Proposed cities served along a route from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio, are Fort Wayne, Warsaw, Plymouth, Valparaiso and Gary, at the Gary Regional Airport. This would be a huge economic development project for our state, creating jobs, linking downtowns and airports with rail, and providing a much-needed mode of transportation. It would be welcomed by young people, business and casual travelers, and the disabled.
Imagine getting off a train at the Baker Street Station, boarding a Citilink bus at the Harrison Street terminal, and traveling to our airport to take a plane. This is happening in other cities, and it can happen in Fort Wayne.
Thanks to the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act of 2021, some $36 billion is available to accommodate passenger rail improvements across the United States. The bill is designed to cover 80% of the cost, similar to President Dwight Eisenhower’s interstate highway plan of 1956. The state of Indiana would be responsible for the other 20% of the cost.
Fortunately, there is an existing freight line that runs parallel to U.S. 30 that can be improved to make this happen. Board members of our Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association and I have been talking and meeting with the Republican and Democratic mayors of the cities that would be served. We have also met with the commissioner of INDOT and spoken with a representative of the U.S. Department of Transportation. State legislators and Gov. Eric Holcomb are studying our plan.
Improvements needed to make this happen include the installation of passing track, new signals, added train sets and highway bridge overpasses. This would allow both freight and passenger trains to operate without interfering with one another.
Many of our local and state construction companies could provide this work. Steel Dynamics, just across the county line in Whitley County, could supply the additional steel for the railroad improvements.
Feasibility and environmental impact studies confirm this is a viable economic development plan that has a good rate of return on our investment. If Indiana does not take advantage of this federal funding, other states will.
This is a key opportunity to work together on a bipartisan basis to fund this key Midwest rail initiative and create thousands of jobs in Fort Wayne and northern Indiana.
Geoff Paddock, D-5th, is a member of Fort Wayne City Council.