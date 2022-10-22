In 2015, Jeff Young and his dog, Eclipse, were at a bus stop near their Seattle home, waiting for a lift to the local Belltown Dog Park. Young was smoking a cigarette when the bus arrived, so Eclipse boarded without him.
Soon, the bullmastiff-black Labrador mix was a regular rider and local celebrity. Bus drivers knew her name, and fellow passengers told Seattle’s KOMO News she recognized her stop by looking out the window.
Sadly, Eclipse died Oct. 14 in her sleep, National Public Radio reported Sunday. The news was posted on her owner-run Facebook account. Prior posts shared she had been diagnosed with cancerous tumors.
From the beginning, the folks at King County Metro, the area’s transit service, were among Eclipse’s biggest fans. They posted a music video of her on YouTube in 2015.
Seattle marveled at Eclipse’s bus-riding ability, but Young played it down in an interview with KOMO News.
“We get separated. She gets on the bus without me, and I catch up with her at the dog park,” he said. “It’s not hard to get on. She gets on in front of her house and she gets off at the dog park, three or four stops later.”
King County Metro paid tribute to the four-legged frequent rider on its Twitter page: “Eclipse was a super sweet, world-famous, bus riding dog and true Seattle icon. You brought joy and happiness to everyone and showed us all that good dogs belong on the bus.”