In the 26th chapter of Ludwig von Mises’s magnum opus, “Human Action,” one finds a discussion of a builder who is vexed by the absence of prices and thus cannot objectively determine the optimal mix of methods and materials from which to construct housing. Mises states: “The paradox of ‘planning’ is that it cannot plan, because of the absence of economic calculation. What is called a planned economy is no economy at all. It is just a system of groping about in the dark.”
Today we find ourselves lurching toward that world, where the government sector treads along without regard to price, scarcity or calculation simply because it can.
Case in point: Currently the Fort Wayne City Council is considering participating in the financing of a low-income housing project at the site where a previously approved housing project failed to be constructed.
The new project’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF) was approved 3-2 by Redevelopment Commission in its last meeting. This $3.3 million TIF bond is part of a capital stack of $42.8 million that includes $19 million in Tax Credit Equity, a $500,000 Federal HOME loan, a $5 million READI grant and a bond of $19 million to go with the developer’s equity, which is made up of a $1.95 million deferral of half of the $3.9 million development fee.
This menagerie of financing tools buys the developer $3.8 million of site work, $800,000 of architectural and engineering work, $28 million of construction costs, $5.25 million of “soft costs,” nearly a million dollars in appliances and finally the $3.9 million fee, half of which was pledged as “equity.”
When the dust settles, there should be a set of apartment buildings with roughly 215 low-income units available for rent. If one was interested (which apparently no one is) in what this comes to per unit, it is roughly $200,000 per unit. In Fort Wayne, Indiana, that is a princely sum for a 1,000-square-foot apartment unit.
Unlike the director in Mises’s analogy, we do have some comparative prices yet to perform basic calculation with. Consider the newly constructed Ventry in the southern portion of incorporated Aboite Township.
This complex is roughly the same size (180 units) and type of units. The apartments are between 1,000 to 1,250 square feet each, many including a private garage, and renting for over $1,000 a month. The complex includes a community swimming pool and club house.
According to data from the county assessor’s office and information from the auditor’s office, The Ventry appraises at about $17 million and cost about $16 million to build; that’s less than $90,000 per unit.
Bluffton Park, an 87-unit south Fort Wayne apartment complex, recently sold to a New Jersey investor for $8.5 million. That comes to $97,700 per unit. A far sight below the project council is considering.
So, it begs the question: Why are piles of federal, state and local money pouring into a low-income housing project where the price per unit is more than twice that of market-rate comparables? Part of the answer is that the people making the decisions never looked at actual comparable property prices. They didn’t care. They’re not making market-based economic calculations.
Jason Arp, R-4th, is a member of Fort Wayne City Council.