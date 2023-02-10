It makes good sense for the General Assembly to direct two Indiana regulators to conduct a joint study on the disposal of solar panels and wind power equipment. Senate Bill 33 passed through the senior body and is now with the House Committee on Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications.
If passed and signed into law, the bill requires the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to report their findings and recommendations to the legislative council by Nov. 1. While wind and sunlight are in abundance, the materials and technology use to harnesses that power have a limited lifespan. The study would put together best practices for disposing of panels and turbines, as well as look at financial assistance and liability.
Brainstorming innovative solutions to potential problems is infinitely preferable to a last-second remedy following years of apathy.
Even better, the legislature could have agreed to a parallel course for homeowners and businesses wanting to install solar panels.
Legislators are looking at this the wrong way around, said Zach Schalk, Indiana program director of Solar United Neighbors, which advocates for people who’d prefer to generate electricity through rooftop solar.
“It’s a good thing that the state is thinking about decommissioning solar panels, but I’m worried right now about the state’s policies making it harder for Hoosiers to install rooftop solar,” he said.
The legislation, Schalk said, is geared toward large-scale utilities that are accelerating their push toward green technology. That isn’t a bad thing.
However, for organizations such as Solar United Neighbors, there is no state incentive for residential and commercial consumers to install solar tech. In 2017, Gov. Eric Holcomb effectively gutted net metering, a mechanism meant to incentivize homeowners’ installation of solar panels and distribute extra energy to neighbors on the grid.
On June 30, 2022, the Indiana regulatory commission’s net metering report showed 6,693 residential solar customers in Indiana generating 56,574 kilowatts of power.
Meanwhile, Hoosier utilities are poised to spring Indiana into one of the top states generating power from solar.
“The Hoosier State has a prohibitive residential PV market with net metering recently phased out, while its utility market enjoys 878.8 MW of new projects,” according to a Feb. 1, 2023, story in PV magazine, a solar industry trade journal covering photovoltaic (PV) markets and technology.
“The Solar Energy Industries Association ... projects Indiana will add just under 7.4 GW of solar over the next five years, placing it within the top 10 states for solar development outlook,” the journal reported.
We will get the environmentally friendly, green energy we need – and, with luck and smarts, a way of safely disposing of materials that create that power – but the process of generation and distribution will be firmly in the hands of corporations, not citizens.