Local governments grant tax abatements in the form of an economic development area with the best of intentions. When done right, money from an abatement is used to fuel development and renewal, thus keeping or creating jobs for the community.
Abatement supporters argue this isn’t a loss of taxes, just a slow roll-up – a local governing body can offer tax reduction for up to 10 years. But that trickle-in of tax revenue can be painful for community service providers such as fire departments.
Demand for service is increasing, but not the supply of staff and equipment, said Chief Don Patnoude of Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District. Like many fire districts and territories, Southwest Fire was set up around volunteerism, which is no longer a workable paradigm.
With volunteers harder to find and the private sector offering better pay and benefits, hanging onto trained talent is difficult and the pipeline for young recruits doesn’t have the flow it had decades ago.
Last month, Southwest Fire District’s fiscal officer, Brett Wygant, told the Allen County Council that the department is struggling to hire and retain employees, much less buy equipment. Wygant said Southwest Fire’s budget is $2.1 million. Over the past four years, county government has approved $4.2 million in tax abatements, he added.
A new law that goes into effect on Friday can exempt fire protection territories from losing property tax proceeds from economic development areas and other tax increment financing districts established after Dec. 31, 2021. However, this law may not provide relief to a fire district. Indiana code has a distinct, rather expansive explanation of the differences between districts and territories.
First responders don’t look at who is paying taxes, they just move when called. It’s up to the people, through their representatives, to find the best balance between the need for economic expansion and maintaining proper public safety to support that growth.
Established in 1986, Southwest Fire provides service to some of Allen County’s largest employers including General Motors, Franklin Electric, Vera Bradley, General Mills, Group Delphi, Android Industries, Trinity Health, One Resource Group, Lippert Components and Walmart’s milk production facility.
General Motors is the county’s second-largest employer with more than 4,000 employees working at its assembly plant on Lafayette Center Road. In 2021, the fire district was dispatched to the plant 165 times.
A 10-year, 100% abatement on real property is set to fall off in 2024, so there could be an additional $149,051 in property taxes paid in 2025, according to Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the Board of Commissioners. In looking into the figures, Cloud said GM would pay $293,847 in property taxes to Southwest Fire next year.
“For comparison, (Southwest Fire) brought in $1,672,585 in property tax revenue in 2021, so when the abatement falls off in 2024, GM could go from now providing 10-15% to eventually 20-25% of SWFD’s property tax revenue,” he told The Journal Gazette.
And that’s a good thing – for 2025. However, Southwest Fire will have to tough it out for the next two years waiting for that much-needed windfall.
In the meantime, the squeeze is also coming from Fort Wayne, where property owners welcome mutual assistance dispatches when Three Rivers Ambulance Authority – facing its own workforce problems – is tied up. However, city residents do not contribute to Southwest Fire’s budget.
Growth is good, and Allen County is expanding. But growth without considering ramifications for public safety is illogical and dangerous.