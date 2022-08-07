School is about to begin for thousands of children in our country. The start of school always brings about strong and varied emotions in parents – not only because their child is about to begin an important new part of his or her life, but also because their own school memories are among the most powerful.
There are many experiences over the course of kindergarten through high school that have affected us in ways we don’t always realize. Most are somewhat dated, but some seem to be eerily applicable to the present – even for me, whose children are grown.
One that continuously comes to my mind is my experience in middle school, when I participated in the city-wide Lions Club Speech Contest. Contestants were to speak on subjects that were topical and controversial for the time. My speech topics in eighth and ninth grades, respectively, were animal conservation and environmental pollution. I chose them because they were very important to me, being a passionate animal lover and an early environmentalist.
These topics, sadly, remain quite relevant today. But had I been a more prescient eighth grader, I might have written a speech on an issue that was not on my radar at the time but now would be at the top of the list – gun regulation. But honestly, whoever would – or could – have predicted the situation in which we find ourselves today?
Whoever would have imagined a time when elected officials were seriously proposing that making school windows bulletproof and arming teachers would be viable solutions to protecting children against an intruder armed with a semiautomatic firearm capable of killing multiple people in just seconds? Whoever would have imagined a prominent United States senator publicly stating that such an act, carried out by an individual with a legally obtained assault rifle, was just a “mental health issue?” Whoever would have predicted that the influence of the gun manufacturers and lobby interests would subvert the opinion of a majority of Americans on a critical public health crisis?
Not an eighth grader in 1968. The issues I was passionate about – animal conservation and environmental pollution – were topical with opposing opinions. For each, there were practical and ethical implications with valid differing viewpoints to my own that focused on protecting animals and the environment.
This made them good material for a middle school speech. Even if the topic of gun regulation had been on my radar at the time, I would not have thought it was a viable speech topic – because I believe the issues related to it are much simpler.
What is clear and simple is that the Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights provides for the right to bear arms. Like other rights provided for – the right to free speech, religion, press, assembly – there are practical laws superseding these rights that protect citizens for the common good.
For example, our right to free speech does not allow us to slander another individual. Our right to practice religion does not allow us to coerce others to join our religion. Our right to assemble does not override others’ right to safety.
There are laws in place to ensure that public safety is not diminished by our constitutional rights. Generally, these laws are not controversial, as it is apparent that they serve for a valuable reason – a purpose to protect the overall safety of all our citizens.
The speech topics I chose in middle school over 50 years ago were substantive and included differing perspectives that had merit. A speech on gun regulation, while profound, would have been too simple.
With the start of school in 2022 nearing, do we honestly believe our children are not worth protecting with practical laws that retain the right to bear arms but also protect their lives? Why isn’t this topic simple anymore?
Melanie Hall is a Fort Wayne resident, retiree of Fort Wayne Community Schools and now a community volunteer.