Trick-or-treating times for Fort Wayne’s Halloween celebrants will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. But before the kids hit up the neighbors for candy, parents should consider talking about holiday safety with their young ladybug or pirate.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, a global network of organizations that provides parents resources to protect children from unintentional injuries, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
“On Halloween, more children are on the street after dark than normal, and they are so excited that they may run out into the street without thinking,” said former president and CEO of Safe Kids Worldwide Kate Carr.
Auburn Police Lt. Martin McCoy is not surprised by the organization’s assertion.
“I suppose that’s probably pretty accurate,” he said. “Children are walking at night and usually the weather during this time, a lot of times it’s raining. It’s just not a safe situation sometimes.”
Years ago, a Logansport child was flown 67 miles by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital after running in front of a pickup truck while trick-or-treating. What had been an evening of fun turned into a nightmare for the child’s family.
The National Safety Council offers these suggestions for this year’s holiday:
If you’re planning to pick out Halloween costumes for the kids this weekend, make sure they’re light in color – or purchase reflective tape to put on the outfits.
Ensure your child’s costume is short enough that it doesn’t become a tripping hazard, and try face makeup instead of a mask.
Masks can obstruct vision, which can make crossing the street and going up and down stairs a bit dangerous.
Don’t let the kids go out alone. Younger children should be accompanied by an adult, and older children should stay with friends.
Map out a safe route so you’ll know where your kids will be. If children are out after dark, make sure they travel on well-lit streets.
Police will be out in force Oct. 31 in an effort to ensure a fun evening stays fun. Officers will be on the lookout for anyone who is up to Halloween tricks.
“It’s the common-sense Halloween tips,” McCoy said. “Only go to the people you know. Don’t wear costumes that are going to make you trip or fall because they’re too long or too baggy, and masks are never a good idea because they cut down on your vision.”
And if you’re out driving, slow down and keep your eyes open for the community’s little ghosts and goblins.