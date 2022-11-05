Helium is the second-most- abundant element in the known universe. But on Earth, we’re facing a supply shortage. Found deep within our planet’s crust, helium is non-renewable and rare.
The lighter-than-air element gives balloons buoyancy and powers medical diagnostic machines. An MRI can’t function without about 2,000 liters of liquid helium keeping magnets cool enough to operate, NBC News reports.
Already a volatile commodity, helium today is in short supply. A large new facility in eastern Russia was supposed to supply nearly a third of the world’s helium, but a fire last January derailed the plan, the news network reported. Since then, the war in Ukraine has stopped much of the trade between Moscow and the West.
Now hospitals are wondering how to plan for a future with a scarce supply of helium, and communities such as Springfield, Massachusetts, are canceling popular parades.
“Unfortunately, the Spirit of Springfield must postpone the Parade of the Big Balloons for a third year due to the supply chain challenges that the region, the nation and the world is experiencing,” Mayor Domenic Sarno told the Springfield Republican.
Calls to Fort Wayne-area suppliers concerning helium’s availability were not returned.
Springfield’s day-after-Thanksgiving parade was canceled the past two years because of COVID-19. It went on as planned in 2019, but there was a helium shortage then, as well. Consequently, balloons were filled with air – and dragged down the street on carts.
The community passed on a conventional parade with marching bands, clowns, police cars and fire trucks for this year. Balloons, after all, are the point, Springfield officials told the Republican.
“It’s hard to have a Parade of Big Balloons without big balloons,” one unnamed city official said.