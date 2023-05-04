Over the next few years, probably decades, social scientists will continue to study how the pandemic transformed our culture. Sheltering in place led to isolation and increased depression. The early months of COVID-19 were associated with increased giving, but the long-term economic effects of the pandemic put a strain on charitable giving.
And, at least according to one survey, we’re volunteering less.
In April, the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps released the latest results of a biennial longitudinal study showing that formal volunteer participation was 23.2%, dropping seven percentage points between 2019 and 2021 – the most significant decrease the survey has recorded since a version of it started in 2002.
Formal volunteering is the share of state residents who volunteer through organizations. It is a mark of our civic health.
For Hoosiers, the rate decrease was in line with the national drop, but our participation rate is 27.6%, higher than the national average.
Although there isn’t a measure for local volunteer participation, calls to various nonprofits did show a decrease in volunteer participation – save for one organization.
“In the last year and a half, we have experienced an increase (estimated 50%) in the number of volunteers and partners,” said Debby Stellwagen of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana.
Stellwagen, the club’s vice president of resource development and marketing, said its initiatives and programming in workforce development, college and career readiness, skilled trades and manufacturing attract people with those skills and interests.
“We believe the increase is due to the specific volunteer opportunities as opposed to more general opportunities,” she said, adding that last year, the club had about 175 volunteers and partners serving about 2,700 youth.
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana reports just a 0.5% drop in volunteer participation from 2018-19 to 2022-23, but demand for classes has increased by 20%, “further putting stress on securing volunteers to support growth,” said Chief Operating Officer Steve Helser.
Hesler said they’re drumming up volunteer support through social media and traditional television public service announcements. And its in-school team “puts a tremendous amount of phone and email work reaching out to/for volunteers.” This year, JA will have roughly 6,300 volunteers serving a record-breaking 168,000 students.
Historically, the Associated Press reported, volunteering has been most substantial among college graduates, married people and people with children. Yet, millennials and Gen Zers are delaying those traditional markers of adulthood, posited researchers at the University of Maryland in a 2019 report.
“Younger generations today are much more likely to work several jobs, more likely to have to share places to live long past the college roommate stage of life,” Mark Snyder, director of the Center for the Study of the Individual and Society at the University of Minnesota, told the AP. “These are barriers to getting involved. They are not all blessed to have the discretionary time to go out and volunteer.”
Another possibility about the volunteer shortage was advanced by Satin Lemon, executive director of Fort 4 Fitness. Before the pandemic, the fall race would have 1,200 volunteers stuffing bags, setting up the course, working water stations, acting as course marshals and cleaning up. Now she hopes to get 900.
“In the thick of COVID and following years, getting groups like college or high school sports teams was extra difficult because all those teams were trying to limit their exposure,” she told The Journal Gazette. “The other thing that could be a contributing factor would be the amount of turnover within organizations. Before COVID, you may have had the same contact for years, but since then, people move on so quickly and don’t have enough people to help with ‘normal business.’ ”
All the organizations mentioned here – as well as others that provide valuable services – are looking for volunteers. Volunteering is a way to build and stimulate the kind of community we want to live in. It’s a great way to meet neighbors. It’s an excellent answer to the age-old question: “What did you do today?”