On Monday, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission approved Exurban USA’s plans for a metal recycling plant.
E-waste is a global problem because of the toxicity of the used electronics. However, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, there’s an inherent value in such material being reused, refurbished and recycled instead of winding up in a landfill or improperly disposed of by handlers.
E-waste in this country is exported to be recycled. In building what it describes as the world’s first zero-waste smelter and refinery in southeast Fort Wayne designed to treat e-waste and other complex non-ferrous metals regionally, Exurban USA is creating the kind of leading-edge technology this region and country need with a $340 million investment.
The plan creates up to 200 new jobs – paying between $50,000 to $70,000 annually – by the end of 2026. In addition, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed investment in Exurban of up to $2.5 million in incentive-based tax credits and up to $200,000 in conditional training grants.
Yes, this sounds great, but one of the process’s most honest and direct critiques came from plan commission member Rachel Tobin-Smith.
“I think there’s an awful lot of environmental questions that no one seems to know the answers to,” she said, “but that’s not our purview.”
No, it’s not within the commission’s role – but it is an important question.
Looking at news releases since last spring’s announcement, there is little focus on plant or environmental safety. Yet, we do not doubt that it is in officials’ minds.
We certainly know it is in the minds of residents.
Exurban USA picked a 77-acre site in southeast Fort Wayne, with a public acknowledgment of Indiana’s business-friendly atmosphere and workforce. And it’s understandable state and city officials are delighted by the prospect of what this smelter could bring in economically and technologically.
Exurban USA officials should know that the people living in this quadrant of the city – whether right or wrong – have felt abandoned and a dumping ground for what other parts of the city and county would never allow.
Citizens’ fears must not be met with opaqueness but with a willingness to be conscious of those anxieties. In a word, we’d like to see Exurban USA be a good neighbor.
Exurban USA is building a high-tech future that has worldwide significance. But it must step up its work in addressing the residents’ fears fully.