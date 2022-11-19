It’s been five score and two years since Julia Nelson became the first woman elected to Indiana’s General Assembly. When it convenes in January, the Assembly will make history again as it seats the largest group of Hoosier females – 40 from both parties.
Nelson’s election is also notable because of the circumstances under which she was in the race. In 1920, Nelson was a 56-year-old married homemaker and long-time suffragette, who also chaired the Delaware County Republican Women’s Club. She implored women to use their newfound right.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, the incumbent state Rep. J. Clark McKinley, R-Delaware County, suddenly died. Local Republican leaders rewarded Nelson by having her run in his stead.
Historians have argued over the word “elected” being applied to her name. However, as the website IndianaSuffrage100 claims, newspaper articles from that time said that “200 printed slips bearing her name [were] pasted over” McKinley’s name on the ballots.
History didn’t make way for misogyny, though.
The Muncie Evening Press raved that she was “the kind of a woman who can fry waffles to a crisp at breakfast time without burning them and always has dinner ready on time.”
Ugh.
Nelson served one term. She passed away in 1936.