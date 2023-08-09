An Indiana agency not spending $526 million allocated from the state’s General Fund sounds good, right?
The Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning is returning that amount to the General Fund. However, the office’s adjustment – which helped prop up the state’s reserves of $2.9 billion – coincides with 142,000 Hoosiers being knocked off the low-income insurance plan for individuals and families between April and June.
For Indiana, 86% of disenrollments are for procedural reasons such as faulty paperwork or miscommunication between enrollees and the state rather than economic ineligibility, reported the Kaiser Family Foundation. That’s 11 points higher than the national average.
“In light of Republican concern that Medicaid growth is out of control, putting that money in the Medicaid Reserve Fund would have been a better way to establish long-term, robust support for the program,” Indianapolis-based Sen. Fady Qaddoura said in a statement to the media.
“At a time when tens of thousands of Hoosiers, including children, are being kicked off Medicaid, we can’t do too much to provide a cushion of support for Medicaid.”
The federal government and states jointly finance Medicaid, and the cost makes up 18% of the state’s $44 billion budget. As reported in the Indiana Capital Chronicle, Qaddoura urged his fellow lawmakers to save the funds rather than leave them sitting in the General Fund.
The reason for the unspent funds goes back to 2021 and the uncertainty we all felt during the pandemic.
In 2020, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which required that Medicaid keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in exchange for enhanced federal funding.
In 2021, Indiana lawmakers assumed the public health emergency would end before the state’s two-year budget cycle closed. It didn’t.
In a state with 6.8 million people, Indiana’s Medicaid ranks swelled from 1.4 million in January 2020 to just over 2 million Hoosiers by the beginning of this year. The unwinding of these enhancements – including continuous enrollment for families – began April 1, 2023, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act signed by President Joe Biden last Dec. 29.
The foundation reports that white, non-Hispanics and those between 19 and 64 were the demographics most hit in April and May. Kaiser also noted that children comprise 34% of Hoosier residents bounced from Medicaid, as Indiana is one of seven states reporting age breakouts.
Republicans have not commented on Qaddoura’s suggestion or his claims that maintaining surplus reserves at this level is imprudent.
“Prudent reserves are typically between 10% and 15%, and the administration has chosen to pile up over 13% in FY 2024 and 2025,” he said recently. “The difference between 13% and a more reasonable combined balance of 11.5%, like in past budgets, is hundreds of millions of dollars.”
Hundreds of millions of dollars, he said, could have been used to decrease infant and maternal mortality rates, increase funding for traditional public schools, or adequately fund behavioral and public health services. Or provide a cushion of support for Medicaid.
With 1.4 million on the rolls before the pandemic, Medicaid recipients comprised 20% of the Hoosier population – no small percentage of people in need. It’s a group unified by circumstance, and their unmet needs will continue to affect our health systems and state expenses.
Having abundant reserves is a sign of the state’s general economic health. And crowing about what we’ve got in the bank makes attention-grabbing headlines and great campaign copy. But who or what is the supermajority saving this money for if not to help all Hoosiers, including those most vulnerable?