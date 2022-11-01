In a victory for bipartisanship, we commend the General Assembly’s Housing Task Force for admitting that Hoosiers face a housing shortage and building a lengthy list of ideas for their colleagues to consider when they meet in January.
Indiana’s housing crisis stems from having a less-than-adequate approach to funding infrastructure, particularly at the middle and lower ends of the market. The hope is that priming the pump will incentivize developers and builders to create affordable housing.
“This in no way, shape or form has to be the absolute definitive. We had to take a 10,000-foot view and decide, of all the issues that were presented [to] the task force, what can move the needle?” task force co-chair Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, is quoted in the Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Providing safeguards for Hoosier renters appears not to be a needle mover despite supply scarcity, inflation and credit requirements presenting renters with little alternative but to hope for the best.
Two of the task force’s first proposals are to provide state funding for housing-related infrastructure and support for removing the 1% cap on residential tax increment financing.
Both ideas received support in testimony provided by organizations such as the Indiana Association of Realtors and the Association of Indiana Municipalities, the latter testifying the “1% test” is a barrier for communities utilizing TIF.
State law allows a redevelopment commission to re-create a TIF for residential property if the average number of new, single-family residential houses constructed in the city or town in the preceding three years is less than 1% of the total number of single-family residential dwellings within the city or town.
Lifting the cap will stimulate growth, and the demand is there, according to Ben Ledo of MakeMyMove.com. The Indianapolis-based marketing platform is dedicated to attracting remote workers to Indiana.
“(TIF) seems to be a great tool, but communities need education on how to leverage this tool,” he wrote to the task force. “There needs to be an encouragement for communities that do use residential TIF to ‘recycle’ it as it comes in to keep the production going. The demand is real, and we intend to keep it high.”
Another recommendation expected to move the needle is opposition to “new taxes on housing, such as transfer fees, property transaction taxes, or new sales taxes on services, which will stifle growth and exacerbate the housing affordability challenges Hoosiers face.”
A final recommendation tacked on at the last minute: “Substandard housing – Support addressing substandard housing.”
It says something about the comfortable support landlords receive from Indianapolis when it is unequivocal in its disdain for new taxes but ambiguous in what it wants to do for tenants.
Not all landlords are bad, of course, but there is substantial evidence of incessant maleficence by more than a few, particularly those serving extremely low-income families.
Conversely, that group faces the most formidable challenge of finding housing.
According to an April report from Prosperity Indiana and the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, Allen County has 28 affordable and available units per every 100 of the lowest-income renter households, which is below the state average of 38 and the national average of 36.
There is no question there is a housing crisis in Indiana. The question is whether the legislature is prepared to address it when it meets next year.