State Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, and podcaster/comedian Joe Rogan both incautiously blurted out a discredited tale concerning schools providing litter boxes for feline-identifying students. Rogan admits his mistake, a fabrication that’s been lapped up and spit out by fuzzy-minded pundits and pols. We haven’t heard a peep or purr from Morris.
In throwing his support behind two Northwest Allen County School board candidates this week, Morris railed against schools becoming social laboratories placing “litter boxes in bathrooms for students identifying as animals.”
Yep, it’s funny when blowhards get blown up. But there’s a difference between Morris and Rogan. The latter is an entertainer who influences people who ought to know better; the former is an elected official who influences public policy and needs to be better.