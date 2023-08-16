Out of context, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s wish to provide $1 million in loyalty bonuses sounds outlandish. However, the authority’s executive director has a very narrow range of fiscal incentives to retain employees in a competitive market for first responders.
“I don’t want to lose people,” Joel Benz told The Journal Gazette last Friday afternoon. “I can’t raise the wages enough to be competitive with fire districts, so this is a way to offset that.”
Benz believes several employees will leave Three Rivers to work for the county’s new fire districts, which could offer higher salaries. He said Allen County Fire Department’s plans to hire paramedics starting at $70,000 – about $20,000 more than the ambulance authority’s salary.
Three Rivers can be described as the Oakland A’s situation in the book and film “Moneyball” – a teetering entity perpetually gutted by wealthier teams.
Benz would like to end that, and the bonus structure agreed to by the board is his start. The cash incentive provides paramedics a one-time $25,000 bonus, an $8,000 windfall for EMTs and a $4,000 bump to technicians. Benz says details are still being worked through, but the authority should ensure its plan has strict employment conditions so someone isn’t given a substantial reward only to bolt for a higher- wage job.
Benz wants to tap the $3.5 million fund approved for TRAA earlier this year by Fort Wayne City Council. His proposal does meet one of the conditions set by council that funds could be used to attract and retain staff sufficient to sustain and improve ambulance services.
Three Rivers is running with 65 full-time employees, he said, though 82 full-timers would be optimal. He’d be OK with 72. Again, this highlights the problem with a quasi-governmental nonprofit, with 70% of its funding from Medicare and Medicaid runs – revenue sources controlled by federal and state money and guidelines.
Three Rivers is better off today than last September when the board scrapped its contract with the ironically named PatientCare EMS Solutions – a company that rarely met expectations or offered innovation.
Despite low pay and low morale, Three Rivers has been the training ground for early-career emergency medical technicians and paramedics. When the ambulance authority’s techs and paramedics gain experience, they become sought-after commodities.
Benz said he has a two-year problem as surrounding fire districts and departments recruit personnel. Those jobs will get filled, and people may stay in those positions for decades. Attrition will decrease naturally. Benz believes the ambulance authority can’t hope to retain people based solely on the tangible benefit of pay but rather on changing the authority’s culture.
“If you talk to a leadership guru, people don’t always jump for salary,” Benz said a few hours before starting an evening shift.
A bonus helps. But there are other factors that suggest why TRAA’s future looks brighter and why retention should improve.
Three Rivers has turned itself from an organization in constant crisis with dangerous response times to a stable team of professionals. As reported on July 22, TRAA met its 81/2-minute response mark on 89.5% of its ambulance runs, up from just 64% the previous year.
Maybe this bonus will avert a personnel crisis, but that doesn’t solve the more significant long-term funding problem for TRAA. How is it that the city’s ambulance service isn’t treated as critical rather than an under-supported player among first responders?
What could bring down costs is if county fire and Three Rivers find ways to use their combined scale to buy supplies or share resources, something Benz believes could provide both financial benefit and camaraderie. He’s even open to sharing software if such an arrangement provides actionable analytics that benefit Allen County.
That’s the kind of community-first thinking we need in public service. It’s also a sign that Benz is serious about culture change at the ambulance authority.