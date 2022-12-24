Hoosiers purchased an estimated 42,305 firearms in November, according to analysis from The Trace, an organization that reports exclusively on guns and gun violence. Nationally, Trace estimates Americans bought 1.36 million guns last month.
If those numbers seem high, they’re likely an undercount. Trace’s data comes from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, and the FBI estimates 13% of firearm sales occur between private individuals, bypassing the system.
Interestingly, Trace’s analysis noted increases in firearm purchases over the summer of 2020, after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police spawned racial justice protests nationwide. Hoosiers protested in Fort Wayne and around the state.
In June 2020, 76,163 guns were sold in Indiana, and more than 51,000 of them were handguns.
The highest-recorded month for purchasing firearms in Indiana was January 2021, following the mob riot at the U.S. Capitol. Hoosiers bought an estimated 78,971 guns that month, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported Wednesday.
The United States has the highest rate of gun deaths and the most mass shootings among other advanced countries. As of Tuesday, the Gun Violence Archive has counted 42,862 gun deaths in the U.S. this year.
On June 25, President Joe Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – the first major piece of gun safety regulation in almost 30 years. It includes incentives for states to pass “red flag laws,” allowing groups to petition courts to remove weapons from people deemed a threat to others or themselves; an expansion of the law that prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun to include dating partners; and background checks on people between the ages of 18 and 21 seeking to buy a firearm.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, who led the negotiations, called the bill a compromise.
“It doesn’t do everything I want,” he said. “But what we are doing will save thousands of lives without violating anyone’s Second Amendment rights.”
Let’s hope next year’s firearms data proves Murphy’s prediction correct.