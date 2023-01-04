In a year-end tweet, Indiana Humanities wrote, “For 50 years we’ve helped Hoosiers tackle difficult questions, understand varied perspectives & connect across divides.”
It’s an apt and justifiably congratulatory reflection of an organization with roots in providing Hoosiers opportunities for enlightenment. While not supported by state funds, the nonprofit derives most of its funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and corporate contributions.
In an era where our minds are deluged with disinformation, misinformation, ad hominem attacks and reductive reasoning, Indiana Humanities’ programming is there to provide people with a chance to have meaningful discourses and critical examinations about history, literature, philosophy and ethics.
One of the most visible examples of Indiana Humanities’ largess in northeast Indiana is the History Center’s George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series. Supported by a grant from the Indianapolis-based organization, the free monthly series is a forum that invites local experts and historians to discuss topics of significance to the community.
Another was taking bestselling author and Fort Wayne native Ashley C. Ford on a three-city speaking tour sponsored by the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards. Ford spoke with Terra Brantley at the Allen County Public Library in April about her debut memoir, “Somebody’s Daughter,” where she addresses her relationship with her incarcerated father along with themes of childhood, family, race, body image, education and home.
Ford spoke in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and New Albany, with the tour’s attendance exceeding 1,200 people, Jackie Rodriguez, Indiana Humanities’ communication manager told The Journal Gazette. She was excited to talk about a project that should launch later this year.
“We’ve also funded a sound-walk tour of various historical sites in Fort Wayne that are related to the history of the (Fort Wayne) Urban League,” she added. “It’s a digital app that will share all sorts of information via stories and oral histories.”
On a budget of $2.4 million, Indiana Humanities’ work around the state this year:
• Encouraged Hoosiers to write through 27 Indiana Authors Awards Speaker Program events and six writing workshops.
• Supported 191 book clubs around Indiana with its Novel Conversations free lending library. More than 12,000 books were circulated.
• Took Water/Ways, a Smithsonian-
• curated traveling exhibit, to seven rural communities.
• Launched a new season of humanities hikes and floats with its award-winning Campfires program.
• Embarked on a statewide Waterways Film Tour with short documentaries it funded.
Hosted best-selling authors Vann Newkirk II and Aimee Nezhukumatathil for public INconversations.
Indiana Humanities’ Future Fund campaign intends to raise $500,000 to support innovative and meaningful grantmaking and programming. It will also back the development of the organization’s focus on the national commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
The programming around the Declaration should be robust, with Hoosiers examining and celebrating our founding document.
The importance of a vibrant organization like Indiana Humanities was written about in a 2017 Journal Gazette op-ed by retired Lincoln National Reinsurance Co. chairman Larry Rowland. He wrote it on behalf of the Indiana Humanities’ Board as Congress looked to cut NEA funds.
“The humanities connect us to one another and help us examine our place in the world,” he wrote. “They aren’t partisan. They aren’t a luxury. They are essential elements of the infrastructure of what we call community. The humanities are for everyone – and Indiana Humanities ensures that rural, suburban and urban Hoosiers have access to them.”
Here’s to another 50 years for Indiana Humanities.