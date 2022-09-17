Rude. Polite. Subjective terms, right?
Apparently, not, kind reader, as the e-learning platform Preply has surveyed more than 1,500 residents of the 30 largest U.S. metro areas to measure behavior.
Fort Wayne isn’t on the list, but we’re a happy, welcoming bunch. Right?
Researchers made their calculations by surveying respondents who rated the rudeness of the average resident of their city on a scale of one to 10, where one is extremely polite and 10 is extremely rude.
Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia tops the rudeness scale with a score of 6.43. The home of the Broad Street Bullies, Will Smith and the heart-clogging cheesesteak is a place that once pelted Santa Claus with snowballs during an Eagles halftime parade. When reporting the Preply survey, the Philadelphia Inquirer seemed to revel in the city’s in-your-face-all-day um, er, humanity.
The top five rudest cities – as voted on by their own residents – are rounded out by No. 2 Memphis, New York, Las Vegas and Boston.
Memphis ranked highest in five common rude behaviors – including being loud in public, being rude to service staff, not respecting personal space, not allowing people to merge in traffic and watching videos in public – which was the most of any city.
Indianapolis ranks fifth among this country’s less rude places, behind No. 4 Nashville and ahead of No. 6 Chicago. Austin, Texas, ranked first among the least rude cities, followed by San Diego and Fort Worth, Texas.
Another fascinating data point is the top five cities with ruder non-locals. Charlotte, North Carolina, tops that list. Current residents of these cities view the newcomers as uncouth, not the culture. New residents to Charlotte are moving in from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois, Washington state and California, the Charlotte Business Journal reported last year.
Illinois, New Jersey and California also led the migration to Indiana over the past decade.
Yeah. We’re just putting that out there.