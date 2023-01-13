Although she was talking about a Chicago bridge, Vice President Kamala Harris struck the right tone on Jan. 4 when discussing this country’s infrastructure issues.
“(For) decades, there’s been underinvestment in our infrastructure, which caused Americans to feel the consequences in ways big and small,” she said.
And one consequence of that underinvestment is seen in aging water service lines, most notably in Flint, Michigan; Benton Harbor, Michigan; and Jackson, Mississippi. Again, the people affected are disproportionately people of color and live in low-income communities.
And Indiana shouldn’t hold its breath. It has the eighth-most lead service lines in the country, the Natural Resources Defense Council reports.
“A 2016 (Indiana Finance Authority) state audit found that many service lines in Indiana are nearing or are already at the end of their service life and need to be replaced, at the cost of $2.3 billion,” according to an analysis by the Indiana Environmental Reporter, an independent reporting organization supported by The Media School at Indiana University.
The audit noted $815 million would be needed annually to maintain the utilities.
State Revolving Fund Loan Programs currently provide low-interest loans to Indiana communities for projects that improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.
Rather than shrug, the General Assembly should consider looking at a bill sponsored by Rep. Randall Frye, R-Lake Forest. The bill would establish a fund that would provide grants, loans and other financial instruments to repair, replace and increase water infrastructure and lead service lines.
It would require at least 50% of the total grants to be awarded to cities, towns and counties with a population of less than 50,000.
Unfortunately, Frye believes his bill won’t get a hearing.
“For me, this is about health,” Frye, a retired firefighter, told The Journal Gazette. “And in my book, when we’re dealing with health issues, we need to do everything we can.”
The bill may not be on the minds of Frye’s colleagues, but it is one of several potential legislative proposals being followed by the Hoosier Environmental Council’s Dr. Indra Frank.
She pointed out that the Environmental Protection Agency last year notified Indiana that its drinking water section needed more staff. IDEM’s expenditures – adjusted to 2021 dollars – have steadily fallen from more than $200 million in 2004 to $123 million in 2022.
And while the finance authority handles financing, IDEM is central to testing and regulating water.
Beyond worries about ingesting lead from water lines (with no safe level permissible), Hoosiers are also at risk from harmful PFAS chemicals in treated drinking water. These chemicals are linked to developmental issues in children, certain cancers and immune system disruption.
Last summer, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s PFAS test of 59 water utilities serving between 3,330 and 10,000 people found 10 utilities in northern and southern Indiana, including the North Manchester Water Department, where samples were above the Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory. The advisories are not enforceable.
Here in Fort Wayne, City Utilities secured $11 million from the state to assist 2,100 low-income homeowners in three census tracts in replacing lead pipes. The city is reaching out to homeowners.
Two of the census tracts are near the Oxford and McMillen Park areas, the other is located northwest of downtown between West State Boulevard and the University of Saint Francis. The three tracts contain about 15% of the 14,500 lead service lines that need to be replaced and were prioritized as city officials weighed homeowners’ incomes and the number of children within the tracts. Not every home has a lead problem.
Aging infrastructure is a challenge, particularly in the housing stock in almost all communities across the Midwest, said City Utilities’ spokesperson Frank Suárez. Any help in financing projects for Hoosier communities is a welcome relief.
“It’s certainly encouraging when anybody brings these issues up on a statewide level,” he said. “The bill appears to focus on smaller and more rural counties, but we have a lot of need here, too.”
Even if Frye’s legislation were not adopted, a hearing would bring experts forward to discuss the enormity of the problem. In the face of that, the General Assembly would have to concentrate on precisely what Frye told us – “when we’re dealing with health issues, we need to do everything we can.”