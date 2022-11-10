This week’s good news of a large award of New Markets Tax Credits is a reminder that public-private partnerships – with proper checks and balances – are an excellent way to push a motivated community out of the economic doldrums.
On Monday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC, received $45 million in tax credits from the U.S. Department of Treasury. It’s a selective process, with just 107 of 230 community development entities winning an allocation.
Fort Wayne will use the tax credits over the next two years, announcing projects that could benefit in the coming months.
According to a city news release, the revitalization fund has provided needed investment for critical community facilities such as Byron Health Center, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Rescue Mission. It also provided funding for The Harrison and Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center.
The Landing and Electric Works attracted tax credit allocations from multiple national community development entities and the Fort Wayne fund.
“We’re fortunate to be in a position to be awarded these important new markets tax credits through proactive and strategic work and leadership at the local level,” Henry said in a statement. “Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana are leading the way to make a lasting and meaningful difference with projects and initiatives that are helping individuals, families and businesses.”
Enacted by Congress in 2000, the tax credit, through the end of the fiscal year 2021, has generated more than $62.9 billion in investments, thus creating or retaining more than 875,000 jobs and contributing to the construction or rehabilitation of nearly 272 million square feet of commercial real estate.
The Treasury Department estimates that for every $1 invested by the federal government, the New Markets Tax Credit generates more than $8 in private investment.
The standard boilerplate for the New Markets Tax Credit program is that it helps economically distressed communities attract private investment capital. As part of the program, a community development entity such as the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund provides loans and investments with reduced interest rates and/or non-traditional terms and conditions to support community development projects that stimulate economic growth and create employment, education and wellness opportunities.
While the returns are low, “most investors are motivated not by profit but by Community Reinvestment Act requirements, philanthropic interest, and the opportunity to expand their footprint into new markets,” according to the New Markets Tax Credit Coalition.
The tax credit program was set to expire in 2020, but a bipartisan group pushed for a five-year, $25 billion extension, and the current Congress has a bill in each chamber that will make the program permanent. A recent General Accounting Office report pointed out potential areas where the program can provide more transparency in data collection.
Given its successful albeit short history, our congressional delegation should talk with local political and business leaders and economic development experts on the importance of the tax credit to community growth and support its extension.