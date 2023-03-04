On Wednesday, Indianapolis-based drug maker Eli Lilly & Co. announced it was capping the out-of-pocket price of insulin at $35 per month and slashed some of its insulin products by 70% beginning in 2023’s fourth quarter.
Lilly CEO David Ricks said the action was required “because it’s time, and it’s the right thing to do.” He hopes other companies will follow suit. Insulin pricing has been the subject of studies and analysis, as roughly 8.4 million Americans require the medicine to live.
According to a recent Yale University study, 1 in 7 Americans using insulin daily spent roughly 40% of their income on the medicine. Last fall, the Annals of Internal Medicine found 16.5% of insulin users rationed use in 2021.
Last June, the IQVIA Institute reported that insulin’s average final out-of-pocket cost for uninsured people who pay cash was just over $142 monthly. Using data from December 2021, the institute found that when it came to drug costs, “patient payments above $35 are more common for these drugs than in the overall market.”
In that light, Lilly’s eventual turn is a triumph of civility and the free market. The two concepts are not mutually exclusive but only sometimes in sync, given the weight placed on maximizing shareholder value. But Lilly has also made good money with insulin. Its fast-acting insulin product, Humalog, has increased by 1,000% over the past 30 years.
Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi are the three insulin producers, allowing those companies to control much of the market, the Associated Press reports. And they’ve been in lockstep with one another in pricing.
“And making a generic drug for insulin hasn’t been easy, with new manufacturers having to clear regulatory hurdles and questions over how a generic drug should be categorized,” AP reported last August.
While we laud an Indiana company for leading the way, it’s difficult to discount that mounting federal pressure was another factor in Lilly’s unilateral decision to drop prices. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 set a $35 per month price cap for insulin users receiving Medicare benefits, and President Joe Biden wants Congress to pass a universal $35 per month cap.
So how does our Washington delegation feel about this?
“Senator (Todd) Young applauds Lilly for taking action,” said his spokesman, Jay Kenworthy, answering the question on Lilly’s announcement of a future congressional solution to cap prices. “Last year, he voted in favor of a plan to make insulin available to low-income individuals and those with high deductible insurance plans for pennies on the dollar, but Democrats blocked that effort.”
(We reached out to the offices of Sen. Mike Braun and Rep. Jim Banks, but did not receive comment in time for publication.)
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, called Eli Lilly’s announcement “good progress, but still not close to enough.” He believes there is no substitute for legislation that locks in a permanent cap.
“It is my hope to soon bring a bipartisan bill to lower prescription drug costs and cap insulin costs at $35 for everyone to the floor and pass it with support from both sides of the aisle,” he said Thursday from the floor of the Senate.
Not every diabetic requires insulin. But it’s a costly disease financially and physiologically.
Indiana has about 640,000 diagnosed diabetics – including women with gestational diabetes – according to the American Diabetes Association. Another 1.7 million-plus Hoosiers are prediabetic because their blood glucose levels are higher than usual. More than 46,000 Hoosiers are diagnosed with diabetes each year.
Serious complications include heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness and death. Diabetes was the eighth leading cause of death in 2020, with nearly 70% from Type 2 diabetes.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, every county in Indiana has an estimated diabetes prevalence above the national average, making it a severe public health crisis due to its cost.
In 2017, the ADA calculated that “total direct medical expenses for diagnosed diabetes were estimated at $5 billion.” Another $1.8 billion was spent on indirect costs from lost productivity.
While corporate executives and politicians are working on cutting insulin prices, as they should, we all need to keep in mind that diabetes is one of the costliest diseases this country faces. Our rate of prediabetes prevalence is nothing short of an epidemic that requires focus.