In October 2020, the global policy think tank RAND Corporation released a study comparing the price of insulin in the 32-member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Its results were notable because the surveyed countries were democracies with market-based economies that work together to develop sustainable economic growth.
“Insulin Prices Are Dramatically Higher in the United States Than in Other Countries” was the headline of the news release from a group of brainiacs not given to hyperbole or triviality. Prices in the United States were 6.3 times higher than in Canada, 8.9 times higher than in the United Kingdom and 27.7 times those in Turkey.
The study used manufacturer prices for analysis. Manufacturer rebates and other discounts helped drive down the price paid by individuals in the United States, RAND noted.
“But even if such rebates and discounts drive down prices by as much as 50%, the prices paid by U.S. consumers are likely to be four times the average paid in other high-income nations,” the study found.
Unlike some data points that can be argued between political factions over economic philosophies, there doesn’t appear to be much argument over the listed cost of insulin. It is high.
So, when Indiana’s senators joined members of their party and recently voted against a $35 copay cap for the privately insured during a tense budget reconciliation deal, it was reasonable to ask why.
Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun said they believed the move would adversely affect a marketplace ripe for disruption, particularly when it comes to low-income patients and the uninsured.
“Prescription drug prices are too high because the path from drug producer to pharmacy is complex, opaque, expensive and full of special interests prioritizing profits over patients,” Sen. Braun told The Journal Gazette. He believes the health care industry does not operate as a free market, and the solution to high drug prices is to make the marketplace completely transparent and competitive.
Beth Nelson, health policy director for Young, said the bill didn’t help the uninsured. Three-quarters of individuals who are privately insured are paying less than $35 per month. Also, capping the price would disincentivize companies to create biosimilar insulins that would lower the price.
It’s a market that yields some hope. Civica, for example, is a nonprofit company created by hospital systems and philanthropies that proposes selling biosimilar products at 10 times less than the cash price for name-brand versions.
The bipartisan Shaheen-Collins INSULIN Act, authored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, was originally a two-track approach to drive down insulin costs by capping the copay at $35 per month and pushing drug manufacturers to lower the list prices of their insulin. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, offered an amendment that would provide a subsidy for low-income individuals. Both Young and Braun voted for the amendment, which failed.
The bill now provides a $35 per month copay for Medicare users, but not private insurers.
In late June, the IQVIA Institute released its study on out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs, including insulin. It found that while costs have declined, “patient payments above $35 are more common for these drugs than in the overall market.”
For example, using claims data from last December, IQVIA found insulin’s average final out-of-pocket cost for uninsured people who pay cash was just over $142 per month, down from $152.35 in 2018. Privately insured people paid $22.88 per month (down from $30.80 in 2018), and Medicare recipients were charged $21.02 (down from $31.52 in 2018).
In March, the Kaiser Family Foundation released a report that the share of people who pay more than $35 per month for insulin depends on the size of the employer: in the large employer market, 19% who take insulin spend on average more than $35 monthly. In the small group market, it’s 31%; for Affordable Care Act-compliant individuals, the rate is 26%.
Capping the cost has a catch, Kaiser noted, as the cost would mean payers and insurers cover a greater share of insulin costs.
Reducing patient out-of-pocket costs for insulin does not address the underlying price of insulin, which Kaiser found is 7 times higher per unit in the U.S. than in peer countries.
The subject of insulin pricing was broached in an op-ed by two Brookings Institute fellows published by The Hill on July 6. They lauded the Senate for wanting to drop insulin prices but said the solution offered was misplaced.
“To sell more of their drugs, pharmaceutical manufacturers regularly compete to get on insurance company ‘formularies,’ (lists of covered drugs) by agreeing to pay ‘rebates,’ or discounts,” wrote Richard G. Frank and Marta E. Wosinska. “These rebates typically go to pharmacy benefit managers … who pass them back to insurers, after taking a cut. The rebates reduce the net costs of covering drugs to insurers and with (those) premiums.
“However, the rebate system has also given manufacturers incentive to inflate the list prices of their drugs. The high list prices do not affect patients who pay flat co-pays on their insulin, but they hurt patients with deductibles, co-insurance or no insurance at all.”
Bringing down prices for Medicare users is a good thing for clients of Neighborhood Health, a Medicare-certified Federally Qualified Health Center serving a predominantly low-income, working poor community south of downtown Fort Wayne. The Kennedy amendment targeted those centers, using repurposed Affordable Care Act funds, to provide discounted insulin to the low- and middle-income patients they serve.
According to Angie Zaegel, just over 17% of Neighborhood Health’s patients in 2021 had a diabetes diagnosis. The state average for 27 Medicare-certified federally qualified health centers is 32.6%; nationwide, it’s about 33%.
While a $35 copay might sound inexpensive to some, both Zaegel and staff pharmacist Andrea Mekonnen, a former professor at Manchester University’s graduate pharmacy program, said Neighborhood Health clients sometimes must make drastic choices due to lack of funds.
Just over 91% of the center’s patients are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level; 55.9% are at or below 100% of the same level. With 26% of its patients uninsured, patients will sometimes choose to go without insulin because of the cost.
