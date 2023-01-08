A 20-year analysis of employment growth in Appalachia and the rest of the United States is a lesson in data interpretation and perception.
Only the most obstinate pessimist could look at Fort Wayne, particularly downtown, and think that our quality of place is not better than it was at the start of the century. We’ve moved from being rated the dumbest city in America (Men’s Health magazine, 2005) to being ranked among U.S. News and World Report’s top 50 metros.
According to Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Allen County is the second fastest-growing metro in the Great Lakes region, and more than $1 million in private investment has gone into downtown Fort Wayne since 2009.
At a gut level, things are better than they were in 2001, which is why some digging by Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University’s Community Research Institute, came up with a startling statistic.
Blakeman’s curiosity was piqued last month after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report showing employment in counties of the Appalachian region, which stretches from northern Mississippi to southern New York, grew a meager 1.2% between 2001 and 2021. That’s considerably less than the national average of the United States at 12%.
What does this have to do with northeast Indiana? In the 11 counties that make up the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s economic growth region 3 – which includes Allen – our 20-year employment growth was 1.3%.
LaGrange and Whitley counties pulled in double-digit increases at 21.3% and 17.1% change over the two decades. Those gains were offset by significant declines in Huntington (-14%), Noble (-17.4%) and Wabash (-17.8).
Allen County’s employment rate grew 1.9% from 183,289 workers in 2001 to 186,853 in 2021, with an annualized percentage change of 0.1.
Conversely, some of the most significant growth in Indiana was in the counties that collar Indianapolis. Hendricks saw an annualized growth rate of 4.6%, Hamilton grew at 3.2%, Boone at 4.8% and Hancock at 2.4%. Although it helps to be near a metropolitan area, Marion County’s job growth over that two-decade span was flat.
“To be honest, when I pulled this data, I was thinking about how excited it would be to talk about how much we had grown compared to Appalachia,” Blakeman told The Journal Gazette. “I was surprised to see that it was lower.”
From a statistical perspective, she said, we’re comparing 11 counties in Indiana to 423 counties across 13 states.
What we appear to have in common is a slower recovery from The Great Recession than the rest of the nation.
During the 2007–09 recession, employment declined more steeply in Appalachian counties, and Appalachian employment recovered much more slowly after the recession, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Looking at labor force numbers for our economic region, northeast Indiana saw the number of employed people drop from about 356,000 in 2007 to 326,000 in 2009.
But even this is misleading, as the region had already been shedding jobs since a high of 370,000 employed people in 1998.
The annual average spiked again to 378,000 in 2019 but slipped again as a result of the pandemic.
In an analysis published last March by Ball State University economist Michael Hicks, Indiana’s job growth during the recovery was the inverse of what happened nationwide: most Hoosier job growth came from low-wage jobs.
Blakeman said this doesn’t mean that we’re delusional about our feelings of success. Instead, the data is a check on the growth narrative that “we like to tell ourselves about Indiana, and about northeast Indiana, and specifically Allen County,” she said.
“I spend a lot of time looking at data, so I spent a lot of time being uncomfortable,” she said. “The challenges here in northeast Indiana are not unique to our state or region.”
Even some growth – much less the 12% national average in employment growth – does come with costs.
“When you start to have things like 12% growth, that comes with a whole new set of challenges,” she said. “Do we have a sewer and water system ready for that? Do we have transportation infrastructure?”
With our region’s labor force expected to rise from 343,000 today to 370,000 by 2040, this data check also points to the reason for intelligent development approaches such as All In Allen.
Rather than simply being an aspirational document – a mega mood board – the plan is a comprehensive strategy considering growth. Good data is also the basis for Northeast Indiana Partnership’s Vision 2030 and Greater Fort Wayne’s Allen County Together.
One way to interpret the data is that Fort Wayne looks and feels so much better despite below-average employment growth. Imagine what it could be when growth really kicks into gear.
Frederick McKissack is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.