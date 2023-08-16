“County Council rejects tax for jail” was the lead headline on July 21. This came as quite a shock to many. The issue has been debated for well over a year.
The debate was prompted by U.S. District Court Judge Damon Liechty’s ruling of March 31, 2022. His order to the Allen County sheriff and commissioners was that they do four things: produce a safe environment for jail inmates; staff the facility sufficiently; allow inmates three hours of exercise per week; and keep the facility below a maximum population of 532 inmates.
So the county commissioners hired one firm to design a plan to accomplish these directives. Its plan, after dismissing other options, became one idea: Build a new jail in a new location with a much larger capacity. The commissioners’ plan consisted of spending $350 million for a new facility that would house upward of 1,300 inmates.
This is the proposal that the County Council, our financial protectors, wisely rejected.
As a member of the Allen County community, I believe we can do much better than simply warehousing lawbreakers. Let’s recognize who is in jail.
Exact numbers are hard for the public to obtain, but here are current estimates. Racial disparity shows glaringly: 12% of Allen County is Black, yet 40% of the jail population is Black. Is this fact racial in nature, or is there another nonracial factor?
Here is that other factor: People held in jail are poor. That is why they are there. Many cannot afford to post bail so they can be released from jail while they await trial.
One report showed that 34% of inmates are being held in jail awaiting trial. That is not a proportional balance.
A bail schedule sets bail amounts for certain crimes. For example, a low Level 6 felony in Allen County has a $5,000 bail.
It would require the accused to produce all of it in cash or 10% in cash, while the bail company guarantees the remaining $4,500.
(Notably, $300 cash from the defendant is the fee charged by the bail companies and will be forfeited regardless of guilt or innocence at trial.)
Bail/bond allows the defendant to await trial while free of jail. Many people, particularly the poor, cannot produce the $500 personal portion, so they remain in jail.
At present, there are around 240 people in jail awaiting trial out of 726 currently incarcerated. The majority cannot be released because they are poor and have no access to funds.
This is the unfair reality of having no money. Remember, by the Constitution, we are innocent until proven guilty.
The bail/bond system is supposed to ensure that the accused will show up for trial because money is at stake. Simple appointment reminders have had a dramatic positive effect on failure to show for court dates.
Holding nonconvicted people in jail frequently results in forfeiture of their jobs and destruction of the family balance. The current bail system must be modified or eliminated to stop this kind of unnecessary abuse.
We can choose to view this moment as not about a jail but rather as an opportunity to do things better for the community. Judge Liechty said the community must be involved in this discussion. Let’s discuss.
The commissioners want to spend $23 million per year simply to warehouse people. Let’s instead redirect at least $5 million per year to help people stay out of jail. Our local social service agencies such as Catholic Charities, Brightpoint and Lutheran Social Services are well equipped and willing to provide necessary aid.
This new money would be used for needed basic assistance and counseling designed to free them from perilously engaging with the judicial system. These agencies and others such as Boys & Girls Clubs could assist the most vulnerable by offering early guidance rather than punishment.
God didn’t create criminals when he gave each of us life. He gave us the tools to be contributing individuals.
Some people have had a difficult start. They did not have the same chance that many of us have had. They came from a place where the family did not have enough money to provide for their family. Why was that? Their parents’ circumstances were not generally favorable.
A less-than-ideal start on a successful and rewarding life begins with a lack of education, inadequate social training, lack of leadership, lack of course correction guidance, societal disparagement, lack of positive peer pressure, racial discrimination and drugs. The reasons are varied and many, but they all helped lead the person to the seemingly easy path of law violation.
There is a fundamental issue of learning to be successful in life. It takes work and effort and discipline. Bill Gates worked hard, Martin Luther King Jr. worked hard, LeBron James practiced endlessly to achieve his goals.
When we see images of and interviews with these people, we all want their success. It was their effort that produced their exceptionalism, not wishing for it.
Directed effort produces the life that you want. There is no shortcut to success; even thievery takes thought and effort. The problem is that we need to convey the idea of work and effort and link it to success as an individual. This concept must be taught.
This is why we need to quit locking people up. Instead, let’s invest in educating individuals at risk. We need to retrain their minds so they understand that their effort will produce the life they want, but they must do the things that are required of them. No shortcuts.
We should use the point of incarceration as the turning point. If you commit to the idea of betterment and change, then everything is now possible. Effort is rewarded by success and fulfillment.
So let us reset our sights. The idea of incarceration as a preventive is not working well. So, let’s help people boost themselves off the bottom and move toward the idea of self-success.
“A change is gonna come. Yes, it is!” And it starts with us.
Sean Collentine of Fort Wayne is a member of the Alternatives to Incarceration Working Group.