To borrow a phrase from modern music: more people, more problems.
That was clear at last Thursday’s Allen County Commissioners’ public hearing – a packed house that required the opening of an adjacent room to handle the overflow – to discuss consolidating various fire departments and converting existing fire territories into fire districts. The difference between the two systems is governance and fundraising.
What’s at stake here is allowing public safety officials to work with an appointed board to make decisions that would be in the public’s and personnel’s best interests. It would also allow districts to levy taxes on real and personal property.
There was no opposition to the discussed proposals, and that’s saying something in tax-averse Allen County.
Commissioners should consider that when they decide to allow for this sweeping change in fire protection and emergency services.
The current assortment of departments, a patchwork of full-timers, part-timers and volunteers, must keep up with the growth and the realities of modern firefighting and emergency medical services.
For example, northwestern Allen County recorded a nearly 10% growth rate from 2010-20 and had calls increase by 254%. People expect 24-hour availability with timely service, but it’s impractical given the current size and budget constraints.
Volunteerism is down across the country, so the numbers, even locally, are not there, Northeast Fire Chief Chad Jacobs told The Journal Gazette last spring. Plus, Northeast Fire and EMS compete for talent against other departments and territories.
The proposed fire district would include the current fire territory’s municipalities of Grabill, Leo-Cedarville and Cedar Creek, Milan, Scipio and Springfield townships.
A proposed Southwest Fire District would cover unincorporated Lafayette, Pleasant and Wayne townships and Zanesville.
Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District officials warned the Allen County Council that the current safety model of funding, including revenue from tax abatements, was exacerbating its need to hire and retain employees and update equipment.
The fire district’s budget is $2.1 million, Brett Wygant, the Southwest Fire District’s fiscal officer, told the council. Over the past four years, the county government has approved $4.2 million in tax abatements. Expenses exceed revenue, forcing the organization to dip into cash reserves.
Established in 1986, Southwest Fire provides service to some of Allen County’s largest employers, including General Motors, Franklin Electric, Vera Bradley, General Mills, Group Delphi, Android Industries, Trinity Health, One Resource Group, Lippert Components and Walmart’s milk production facility.
Growth is good, but public safety must thrive in the face of that flow. A change is overdue. It’s time to listen to the professionals whose goal is to promote safety and save lives.