The American Rescue Plan Act has provided a windfall for the city and county to replace revenue lost during the pandemic. City and county residents should focus on where ARPA funds are allocated – with the city and county sitting on $50.8 million and $73.6 million, respectively.
The historic act passed by Congress in 2021 advanced federal pandemic recovery funds to states, counties, cities and schools among other entities.
Although all GOP members of Indiana’s congressional delegation voted against it, there doesn’t seem to be any regret that the cash buoyed the state’s budget surplus.
Nor is there much chirping about Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative pumping $500 million in strategic investments around the state. Indeed, the READI program is hailed as a national model.
The funds must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Both the city and county councils made decisions this week that residents should review. They should also consider the processes.
On Tuesday, Mayor Tom Henry presented to the City Council his recommendation to provide funds for tourism and public health organizations. Suggestions for funding include Arts United, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Science Central, Amani Family Services, Neighborhood Health Clinic and SCAN, Inc.
A comprehensive list of the recommended agencies can be found online at JG.net in the story “Mayor Tom Henry recommends ARPA grant recipients” or at cityoffortwayne.org.
In June, City Council approved a $5.35 million grant program designating money for four categories: $1.5 million for small businesses; $1.5 million for nonprofit, non-health care agencies; $1.35 million for public health organization support; and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
“The recommendations are scheduled to be discussed at council on November 8th,” said John Perlich, city spokesperson. “After approval by council, grantees will undergo a risk analysis process and enter into an agreement with the city.”
The process hasn’t always been smooth, and patience was strained. Still, the city administration has been deliberate and transparent in both incorporating outside voices and communicating plans.
Not so much with the county, which is unfortunate.
Tuesday’s County Council session felt like more of the same – an unnecessary level of vagueness that elicits wariness.
Commissioners approved $62.7 million of its total for an unspecified plan to fund a number of valid projects such as sewer and water repair, increased broadband and information maintenance and security. The county has already spent $5 million.
There will be $27.5 million potential uses of “grant programs, township assistance, affordable housing and capital costs of a new jail,” wrote Journal Gazette reporter Devan Filchak.
Yes, the jail, which raised the ire of Allen County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, D-1st. Why spend any ARPA money on a new jail?
It’s a valid question that goes back to the process.
Allen County officials continue to work with a consulting firm, and it is well within its fiscal purview to use some of the money to fund a jail. But the opacity of the county’s process is frustrating. And she’s right to worry that her constituents aren’t being heard.
There is no such thing as free government money and taxpayers deserved more opportunities to have a say in the county’s deliberative process for distributing this sizable and historic allocation of ARPA funds. The county needs to be more inclusive.