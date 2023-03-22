If health is a gauge of how much a community cares about its children, then, quite frankly, Indiana doesn’t measure up. We’re ranked 31st nationally, albeit ahead of our neighbors in Ohio (33rd) and Kentucky (42nd).
Our politicians and leaders huff and puff and talk about the sanctity of life and protecting our children. However, this year’s Indiana Youth Institute’s Kids Count Data Book shows something different and far more dangerous. And children and teens in rural communities are especially vulnerable.
Some of the statistics keeping us on the lower end of the scale and, in some cases, heading even further in the wrong direction:
• Indiana’s infant mortality rate was 6.7 per 1,000 live births, an increase from 6.6 in 2020.
• Black infants were twice as likely to die before their first birthday (13.2 per 1,000) than white infants (5.4 per 1,000).
• In 2021, 6,731 Hoosier infants were born with low birth weight (8.4% of all live births) – an increase of 5.3% from the previous year.
• In 2020-21, 68.6% of Hoosier families indicated “always” being able to afford to eat good nutritious meals, which falls below the national rate of 71.9%.
• In 2020-21, 1 in 3 Indiana children ages 10 to 17 were overweight or obese (30.2%), which was slightly lower than the national rate (33.4%).
In terms of mental health, Indiana bettered itself in its ratio of mental health providers to people, 560 people per provider in 2021, down from 586 to 1 the previous year. However, as the book points out, many Hoosier counties have “extremely low access to mental health providers.”
For example, Allen County’s mental health care provider ratio was 477:1. Adams County was 2,240:1. Most of the counties in northeast Indiana had mental health care provider ratios above the state average.
Why is this important? Because suicide ideation among high school students has jumped, particularly among LGBTQ students. An incredible 53.6% of LGBTQ Hoosiers planned suicide; 22.5% of those attempted to end their life.
Regarding Hoosier youth and access to insurance, just 6.1% of Hoosier youth are uninsured, and 33% are treated using public plans. Allen County is close to state averages for uninsured children and those using public insurance at 5.9% and 33.3%.
The number of uninsured in some northeast Indiana counties is considerably higher than the state average.
• DeKalb: 8%
• Kosciusko: 10.2%
• Noble: 10.8%
• Adams: 28.1%
• LaGrange: 59.2%
The best way to look at these numbers – download them at iyi.org/indiana-kids-count-data-book – is as a measure of what we value.
Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman said it best in her introductory letter to the booklet: “Data can help us understand and develop potential solutions for these complex problems. …There is power in sharing and using data, facts, and information to spark positive change.”
What the state can do is provide education and access to health care. Indeed, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s budget push for expanding mental health care and core public health services in Senate Bill 1 and SB 4 would reset priorities and find solutions. The quality of our future depends on it.