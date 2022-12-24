Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga is the Class of 2024’s No. 4-ranked high school basketball player in the country, according to 24/7 Sports. Standing 6 foot, 9 inches and weighing 215 pounds, he might be the best player in Indiana.
His chase-down shot blocks and rim-rattling dunks already have college coaches clamoring for the junior center, who’s averaging 21.4 points, 13 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots per game to start the 2022-23 season. He’s received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Butler, Creighton, Florida, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Purdue – not bad for a teenager who’d never played basketball indoors before last year.
The Kokomo big man isn’t from Kokomo. He’s a foreign-exchange student from Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“It was a little bit hard to communicate with my teammates because the basketball language is so different,” he told The Athletic in July. But he learned quickly and led Kokomo to the 2022 Class 4A semistate, averaging 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots per game.
Chris Lowry of WIOU-AM has called every game that Bidunga has played. He told the Indianapolis Star everyone in Kokomo, from his 95-year-old grandfather to his 5-year-old son, loves the shy and polite basketball star.
“The thing is, he smiles,” Lowry told the Star. “He has fun. Flory, it doesn’t matter if he’s getting hacked, hit, kicked, pushed – he’s smiling the whole time. He’s just a great guy. Kids flock to him, and he’ll stay around taking pictures with them as long as it takes after games.”
Bidunga has grown a lot as a player in a short amount of time. His story will only get bigger as the 2022-23 season progresses.