Looking at the way Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation worked with an ad-hoc collective known as Friends of Foster Park is a case study in how listening, testing assumptions and a community approach to problem-solving are a model for government.
On Wednesday morning, Wendy Stein, a south side resident who started the group with fellow south sider Lisa Updike Starks, announced that she and Starks had met with Steve McDaniels, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation director. Stein and Starks led a group opposed to an original plan introduced nearly a year ago that would’ve increased the park’s golf course at the expense of its well-used trails.
“A big thank you to the parks department for going back to the drawing board based on community feedback,” Stein wrote on the group’s Facebook page. “Also, huge thanks to all of you, our fellow park lovers, who have been participating in this process! Sometimes, the collective voice of the people CAN make a difference.”
Stein’s tone is a different note than the group’s first post from last Nov. 3: “We are community members who care about the future of Foster Park, and are concerned about plans to change the current trail.”
In 2022, input was gathered primarily from golfers at public meetings and through a golf course-specific online survey. The Toledo-based golf course architecture firm Hills Forrest Smith was contracted to develop a plan to revitalize the Foster Park course ahead of its centenary celebration in 2028. (The park opened in 1912.)
At one of the numerous public forums the parks department held while presenting its 10-year comprehensive plan, Stein became aware that the new course would include changes that would affect walkers, runners and cyclists.
“I have opinions on just about everything, but not on golf,” Stein laughed while telling The Journal Gazette how the Friends began.
The group sprang up organically, and Stein admits that she and Starks were “skeptically optimistic” about getting the department to reconsider. Going into this, Stein said the group wanted to be collaborative, not confrontational.
McDaniels, in his fifth year as director, told The Journal Gazette that he and his staff know that planning is an iterative process. They may not have anticipated that the first presentation would elicit such a strong reaction, but the department was willing to concede that it needed more data.
In mid-February, the department launched an online survey developed to give the department an understanding of thoughts and concerns about the current trail system.
The new plan, which requires approval from the parks board, was developed from the survey results of nearly 2,500 participants.
Not only does this iteration keep the trail’s continuity, but the architects also generated new vision boards detailing how the course revitalization would include eliminating non-native trees and adding an irrigation system and other strategies beneficial to golfers, walkers, runners, bicyclists and anybody else using the park. (See more at fortwayneparks.org)
Stein told The Journal Gazette that the plan was even more than she could’ve requested.
This is what participatory government looks like – a group of people peacefully pushing back against a plan and a governmental department taking the time to listen, gain data and react sensibly. It takes patience and a willingness to act rationally.
The park system – one of this community’s jewels – is holding three open houses next month. It’s a chance to see what’s being done and to make your voice heard. Who knows, you might see a potential problem overlooked or find something to cheer about.
“We reach out to our community because if we build something, we want to make sure it’s used and loved by the citizens,” said McDaniel, who was most effusive in praise of his staff. “If not, there’s no point in building something nobody will use.”