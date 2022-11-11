‘Pink trickle’
“Though the GOP is picking up seats in the House, so far it does not look like a red wave. Perhaps – perhaps too early to tell. Perhaps a pink trickle. They should really have that checked out.
“In the Florida governor’s race, Democrat Charlie Crist has been defeated by MAGA wannabe and 2024 hopeful Ron DeSantis. And now, in accordance with Florida law, Charlie Crist will be forced on a plane and flown to Martha’s Vineyard.” – Stephen Colbert
“You know, Matt Gaetz easily won his seat in Florida. He was re-elected. Florida’s a state in which being an alleged sex offender makes you an experienced public servant. It’s not necessarily frowned on. Matt is going to wait to celebrate until prom night, which is sweet.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“New York, we’re just getting word that Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul has defeated MAGA candidate Lee Zeldin to remain governor of New York. This marks the historic first time New York has ever had a female governor on purpose.
“Now, one of the biggest races that everyone has been watching is in Georgia, between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and right now they are neck and almost entirely neck.
“It is so tight, this race could be decided by a margin of error of plus or minus Herschel Walker’s secret children.
“The Colorado governor’s race goes to incumbent Jared Polis, who earlier this year – earlier this year, signed an exclusive order protecting marijuana users’ rights. So his victory was secured due to high voter turnout.” – Stephen Colbert
All a-Twitter
“Meanwhile on Twitter, Elon Musk is laying people off, his key employees are quitting, and in his first email to his remaining employees today, he announced a ban on working remotely. He told them to prepare for ‘difficult times ahead’ and plan to be at the office at least 40 hours a week, effective immediately. All of a sudden Mr. Driverless Car needs humans in the seats.
“I guess he doesn’t want people sitting at home wasting time on Twitter all day.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, and ever since, he’s been desperate for a way to make that make sense.” – Stephen Colbert
“Look, I’m going to be honest and I’m going to be blunt: Elon Musk is running Twitter into the ground, and it’s the best Twitter’s ever been.” – Trevor Noah
Naming convention“Former President Trump referred to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as ‘Ron DeSanctimonious,’ which is a risky move for Trump, because that’s six syllables.
“Has anyone ever been worse at coming up with nicknames? Imagine Trump in ‘Top Gun’: [imitating Trump] ‘People! People! I know we all love Maverick, but I think I got one that beats it. Are you ready? Everybody ready? Airplane Guy.’ ” – Seth Meyers
“You saw that, breaking out a classic Trump nickname. I mean, at least we think it was a nickname. It could’ve just been Trump trying to say ‘DeSantis.’ ” – Trevor Noah
The doctor is outAfter Oprah Winfrey, who frequently featured Dr. Mehmet Oz on her program, endorsed his opponent, John Fetterman:
“And that’s always how it goes, people. At some point in life, you have to kill the monster you create. Yeah, Dr. Frankenstein and his creature. Obi-wan and Anakin. Parents and their kids.” – Trevor Noah
“Astronomers predict that a total lunar eclipse will occur tomorrow. So if you look outside and the moon turns red, don’t worry – it just means Dr. Oz won his Senate race.” – Seth Meyers
“Poor Dr. Oz. If he wins, he’s gonna actually have to move to Pennsylvania. I don’t know if he knows this.” – Jimmy Kimmel
Spousal excuse
“In fact, it’s being reported that (Trump) is blaming Melania for pushing him to endorse Dr. Oz in the first place, saying it was ‘not her best decision.’
“Yeah, and I’m sure in response, Melania was, like, ‘Yes, it’s true, I am very bad at picking men.’ ” – Trevor Noah
“Trump is so angry at Melania, they’re no longer sleeping in separate beds.” – Jimmy Kimmel