New month, new celebration
“Today is March 1, which means it is the start of Women’s History Month. Exactly right. Yeah. Just remember, behind every great woman is a man loudly repeating her ideas.” – Jimmy Fallon
“Women’s History Month started as Women’s History Week back in 1982, and then somebody thought, you know, ‘Hey, women should probably get more time than sharks on the Discovery Channel.’
“It’s an opportunity to look back at the history of women’s rights, especially this year, when so many of women’s rights are history.” – Jimmy Kimmel
CPACing ’em in“CPAC (which is gathering in Maryland this weekend) stands for ‘Clowns Periodically Assembling in Convention Centers.’ ” – Jimmy Kimmel
“It’s basically Coachella for people who post on Facebook in all caps.” – Jimmy Fallon
“They started it with the traditional 21 assault rifle salute and the pledge of allegiance to Donald Trump.
“The conference is being held at the Gaylord Harbor National Resort and Convention Center, which is another reason Mike Pence won’t come.
“They’ve got some great panels lined up this year. These are real – we didn’t make these up. These are not jokes. People pay to go see panels like ‘No Chinese Balloons Above Tennessee,’ ‘Sacking the Woke Playbook,’ ‘Parents with Pitchforks.’ I saw Parents with Pitchforks at Coachella last year. Really good band.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“But this is nice: After each speech, there will be a QAnon – I’m sorry, Q and A.” – Jimmy Fallon
Fox and fabrications“Fox News is being sued for defamation because their hosts endorsed lies about the 2020 election, while their text messages to each other prove that they knew Joe Biden won fair and square, and that their guests talking about stealing the election were all crazy liars.
“Last month, (Fox owner Rupert) Murdoch sat down for a deposition as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, and he admitted under oath that election lies were knowingly endorsed by Fox hosts Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo, collectively known as dumb, dumber, dumbest and Sean Hannity.
“The Dominion lawsuit is a massive story, which is why Fox News isn’t covering it. In fact, if you go to their website and search the past two months for the words ‘Dominion Voting Systems,’ you don’t get an article – not a single article. You just get a page that says ‘Error 404: Journalism Not Found.’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“Oh, my God! Do you realize what this means? These people are secretly sane! They also don’t respect anyone they have on their show.
“These guys are texting each other all day about how [expletive] Fox News is. Their group chat is basically MSNBC.” – Hasan Minhaj, hosting “The Daily Show”
‘Low confidence’
“The U.S. Energy Department just released a new report that said the COVID pandemic might have been started by a Chinese lab leak. Americans heard and were like, ‘Hey, thanks for that three years too late information. Any “Game of Thrones” spoilers?’
“Yep, they think COVID started in a lab, but said, ‘They only have low confidence in the report.’ ‘Low confidence,’ which is just one notch above, ‘We have no freaking idea.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
“How can you conclude something with low confidence? That’s not a conclusion. I think the word you’re looking for is ‘guess.’ ” – Hasan Minhaj
“I mean, low confidence – that’s like me saying, ‘I think I can bench 3,000 pounds, but I have low confidence.’” – Jimmy Fallon
“Yeah, you could tell by the way they delivered the news: ‘Um, maybe it was a lab leak? That’s stupid. Forget I said anything.’ ” – Stephen Colbert
The joke’s on him
“(A) report says at least two calls were made from the Trump White House to ‘convey the president’s anger regarding Kimmel’s monologues and jabs. In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager.
“You’d think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes, but I guess not.
“But really, joking aside, this is a blatant abuse of power. I wonder if Fox News – you know they’re always screaming about censoring comedians – will they defend me on this? I doubt it.” – Jimmy Kimmel