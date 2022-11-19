Speaking of the speaker ...
“But it turns out, this doesn’t mean Pelosi’s resigning from Congress. She plans to take an emeritus role that would allow her to offer counsel to her colleagues. Yes, she’ll remain a mentor to the younglings. She’s Obi-Wan Pelosi.” – Stephen Colbert
“Pelosi has served as speaker with Presidents Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden, or as she calls them, the reasons why she started smoking, quit, then started again, then quit again.” – Jimmy Fallon
Pence-ive“ABC News aired an hour-long sit-down interview last night with former Vice President Mike Pence. So if you’ve ever wondered what an hour-long interview with Mike Pence is like, watch a five-minute one.” – Seth Meyers
“Good for Mike Pence! Telling Donald Trump, ‘You almost got me and my family killed, which is why I’m now prepared to say that it’s possible there are better alternatives to you in the next election, although that decision will be up to the American people.’ You tell him, Mike Pence!
“He doesn’t want to go too hard against Trump, because he’s still hoping to win over Trump’s voters if he runs for president, which is so delusional. Trump’s people were the ones who wanted to kill him. The only reason they would elect him president is so they know for sure where he lived.” – Trevor Noah
On forgetting women’s names during a CNN town hall ...
“It happens. Honest mistake. He isn’t usually allowed to talk to women.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“I guess now we know why he calls his wife ‘mother.’ ” – Jimmy Fallon
Back in the race“Yep, Trump made the big announcement from Mar-a-Lago, or, as it’s also known, the summer home of the National Archives.
“I’m pretty sure this is the first presidential campaign to be kicked off from an active crime scene.” – Jimmy Fallon
“Yes, it’s the third time, or, as it’s known at his house, ‘the Melania.’ ” – Stephen Colbert
“He’s running for the same reason every shirtless guy on ‘Cops’ runs – the po-po is chasing him.” – Trevor Noah
“What a moment. You can really feel the indictment – I mean, excitement.” – Jimmy Fallon
On reports that some attendees were prevented from leaving early ...
“I actually feel bad for the crowd. They were probably scared as hell: ‘Oh, no, we’re trapped in here! Trump has locked us up! He’s locked us up! He’s locked us up!” – Trevor Noah
“Always a sign of a successful event: ‘OK, take your seats. The piano recital will start shortly. Please silence your cellphones. The doors are locked from the outside. Clap loudly. We have your family.’ ” – Stephen Colbert
Wedding at Tiffany’s
“It was an emotional weekend for (Donald) Trump. He gave away a daughter and the Senate on the same night.” – Jimmy Kimmel
“The cutest part of the wedding was when Eric Trump carried the ring down the aisle on a tiny pillow.
“And there was a special moment when Trump was, like, ‘Well, if I’m giving kids away, will someone take Don Jr.?’
“Of course, everyone was talking about the reception, when Tiffany threw the bouquet and Melania elbowed six other women to catch it.” – Jimmy Fallon
“And then he gave a beautiful toast. I have to admit, when he got to the part where he talked about Hillary’s emails, I teared up. I got emotional.” – Jimmy Kimmel